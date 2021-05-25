‘Will never discriminate between voters and non-voters’: Yogi Adityanath reassures citizens

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated his commitment to the people of his state and said that his administration will not discriminate between voters and non-voters before providing facilities. He said that his government will ensure medical aid is provided to everyone who needs it.

While interacting with mediapersons in Azamgarh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that in 2020 when the first case of Chinese coronavirus was detected in UP, the state did not have adequate testing and treatment facilities. The sample had to be sent to Pune lab and patient was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. “Today we conducted 3,26,000 tests. 80,000 ICU and isolation beds are available in the state. Over 4.65 crore tests have been conducted in the state till now,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that special vaccination booths will be set up for guardians of children under age of 12 so as to provide a safety cover for the children. He also urged people to educate others to not be afraid of testing as well as vaccines.

COVID in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populated state, has till now registered 16,73,785 positive cases for Chinese coronavirus. Of these, 76,703 are active as of now. 15,77,720 people have recovered from the disease while 19,362 have lost their lives to the virus.