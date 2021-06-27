Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home News Reports As India shows downward trend in Covid-19, cases continue to rise in Kerala, Maharashtra...
News Reports
Updated:

As India shows downward trend in Covid-19, cases continue to rise in Kerala, Maharashtra remains worst affected state

For the last three days, Kerala has been reporting the maximum number of cases. The state reported 12,078 new cases on June 24, 11,546 new cases on June 25 and 12,118 new cases on June 26

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Covid
Kerala reporting higher number of new cases of Covid-19 (Image: New Indian Express)
114

In the past few weeks, India has fought back and substantially reduced the number of new Covid-19 cases. However, a few states are still reporting a high number of positive cases. For the last three days, Kerala has been reporting the maximum number of cases. The state reported 12,078 new cases on June 24, 11,546 new cases on June 25 and 12,118 new cases on June 26.

Daily cases reported by Kerala. Source: Covid19India.org

Due to a large number of new cases being reported on a daily basis, the state is struggling to reduce the number of active cases. As of June 26, there are 1,01,110 active cases in the state. As per the data, the number of active cases was at 99,389 on June 23, which increased to 99,862 on June 24 and 1,00,110 on June 25. This is for the first time since May 16 that the number of active cases in the state is increasing.

Active cases trend in Kerala. Source: Covid19India.org

Notably, the positivity ratio is also on the rise. Though the difference is less than 0.5 percent, if the state keeps following the trend, it may report an alarming positivity ratio very soon. During the peak, the state was reporting over a 25% positivity ratio.

Maharashtra follows the suit

Maharashtra is still at the top position in terms of the total cases reported since Covid-19 hit India. So far, the state has reported 60,26,847 cases. On June 26, Maharashtra reported 9,812 new cases. On June 25, it reported 9,604 new cases, and on June 24, there were 9,844 new cases. With 1,21,251 active cases in the state, Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of deaths as well.

Trend in active cases in Maharashtra. Source: Covid19India.org

The state is reporting over 500 deaths per day, contributing to above 45% of the total tally. On June 24, Maharashtra reported 556 deaths, and on June 25 and June 26, the state reported 511 deaths.

High death rate in Maharashtra. Souce: Covid19India.org

Overall Covid-19 situation in India

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 49,823 new cases on June 26. There are 5,81,104 active cases in the state. 1,258 people lost their lives to Covid-related complications on Saturday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over Rs 4.5 crore paid by bar owners to Anil Deshmukh’s trusts via shell companies, ED reveals

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Anil Deshmukh’s family members or close associates are under the scanner.
Media

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

OpIndia Staff -
When people associated with Alt News are not busy sharing fake news about 'hate crimes' that could flare up communal tension in India, the propaganda outlet 'fact-checks' memes

Mass conversion racket: Case of forced conversion reported from Prayagraj, ATS takes arrested accused to 4 districts to gather evidence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An officer in Women & Child Dept was providing information about orphaned & differentially abled children to the conversion racket

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

Media OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing his aide millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,941FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com