In the past few weeks, India has fought back and substantially reduced the number of new Covid-19 cases. However, a few states are still reporting a high number of positive cases. For the last three days, Kerala has been reporting the maximum number of cases. The state reported 12,078 new cases on June 24, 11,546 new cases on June 25 and 12,118 new cases on June 26.

Daily cases reported by Kerala. Source: Covid19India.org

Due to a large number of new cases being reported on a daily basis, the state is struggling to reduce the number of active cases. As of June 26, there are 1,01,110 active cases in the state. As per the data, the number of active cases was at 99,389 on June 23, which increased to 99,862 on June 24 and 1,00,110 on June 25. This is for the first time since May 16 that the number of active cases in the state is increasing.

Active cases trend in Kerala. Source: Covid19India.org

Notably, the positivity ratio is also on the rise. Though the difference is less than 0.5 percent, if the state keeps following the trend, it may report an alarming positivity ratio very soon. During the peak, the state was reporting over a 25% positivity ratio.

Maharashtra follows the suit

Maharashtra is still at the top position in terms of the total cases reported since Covid-19 hit India. So far, the state has reported 60,26,847 cases. On June 26, Maharashtra reported 9,812 new cases. On June 25, it reported 9,604 new cases, and on June 24, there were 9,844 new cases. With 1,21,251 active cases in the state, Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of deaths as well.

Trend in active cases in Maharashtra. Source: Covid19India.org

The state is reporting over 500 deaths per day, contributing to above 45% of the total tally. On June 24, Maharashtra reported 556 deaths, and on June 25 and June 26, the state reported 511 deaths.

High death rate in Maharashtra. Souce: Covid19India.org

Overall Covid-19 situation in India

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 49,823 new cases on June 26. There are 5,81,104 active cases in the state. 1,258 people lost their lives to Covid-related complications on Saturday.