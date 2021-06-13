Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale in a letter has demanded the renaming of a flyover on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road after Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz- Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri.

Dr Amit Thadani, a Mumbai based doctor shared this letter dated June 10 written by Mumbai’s South Central constituency Sena leader Shewale to the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar. The letter states that the request to rename a flyover that connects Chedanagar to Mankhurd has come from the Muslim community which constitutes 70% of the population in that area.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale wants the newly constructed Mankhurd Govandi flyover to be named after “Garib Nawaz” Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. pic.twitter.com/SlxAyjzOhJ — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) June 13, 2021

The leader of the so-called Hindutva party further added that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest.

The letter is being circulated widely on social media platforms.

Who was Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Records and reports suggest that Chishti was among the very first Sufi saints to arrive in India where Delhi was under the rule of Sultan Iltutmish. He was among the most revered of the Sufi saints who had allegedly come to spread the message of ‘peace and love’ in India.

Chishti had come to India to fight Jihad on the side of the Sultan Muhammad Ghauri against the Hindu King Prithviraj Chauhan. Chishti had credited himself for Prithviraj’s capture, writing, “We have seized Pithaura (Prithviraj) and handed him to the army of Islam.”

Khwaja Moinuddin and his Hindu hate

As per MA Khan’s book ‘Islamic Jihad, A Legacy of Forced Conversions, Imperialism and Slavery”, as soon as Chisti arrived in Ajmer, he reportedly saw a number of temples near the Anasagar lake and promised that he will have them razed to the ground.

In a deep-seated hatred towards Hindus, Khwaja’s followers used to bring a cow and they used to slaughter it near a prominent temple where the local Raja and Hindus used to pray, cook kebabs from the cow’s meat to eat, just to show contempt towards the local Hindus.

MA Khan’s Islamic Jihad

Khan in his book also mentions that the Sufis had come as a part of invading armies or had participated in Jihadi wars against Hindu kings, aimed at capturing their kingdoms and wealth and enslavement of their people. While Moinuddin fought for Mohammad Ghauri, Nizamuddin Aulia had fought for Sultan Alauddin.

‘Islamic Jihad’, a book by MA Khan

In Kashmir, it was the Sufis who had inspired the wholesale level destruction of Hindu temples, the slaughter of Hindus and their forced conversions.