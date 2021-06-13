Sunday, June 13, 2021
Home News Reports Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who credited himself for capturing Prithviraj Chauhan

In Kashmir, it was the Sufis who had inspired the wholesale level destruction of Hindu temples, the slaughter of Hindus and their forced conversions.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale
1

Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale in a letter has demanded the renaming of a flyover on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road after Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz- Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri. 

Dr Amit Thadani, a Mumbai based doctor shared this letter dated June 10 written by Mumbai’s South Central constituency Sena leader Shewale to the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar. The letter states that the request to rename a flyover that connects Chedanagar to Mankhurd has come from the Muslim community which constitutes 70% of the population in that area. 

The leader of the so-called Hindutva party further added that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest. 

The letter is being circulated widely on social media platforms. 

Who was Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Records and reports suggest that Chishti was among the very first Sufi saints to arrive in India where Delhi was under the rule of Sultan Iltutmish. He was among the most revered of the Sufi saints who had allegedly come to spread the message of ‘peace and love’ in India.

Chishti had come to India to fight Jihad on the side of the Sultan Muhammad Ghauri against the Hindu King Prithviraj Chauhan. Chishti had credited himself for Prithviraj’s capture, writing, “We have seized Pithaura (Prithviraj) and handed him to the army of Islam.”

Khwaja Moinuddin and his Hindu hate

As per MA Khan’s book ‘Islamic Jihad, A Legacy of Forced Conversions, Imperialism and Slavery”, as soon as Chisti arrived in Ajmer, he reportedly saw a number of temples near the Anasagar lake and promised that he will have them razed to the ground.

In a deep-seated hatred towards Hindus, Khwaja’s followers used to bring a cow and they used to slaughter it near a prominent temple where the local Raja and Hindus used to pray, cook kebabs from the cow’s meat to eat, just to show contempt towards the local Hindus.

MA Khan’s Islamic Jihad

Khan in his book also mentions that the Sufis had come as a part of invading armies or had participated in Jihadi wars against Hindu kings, aimed at capturing their kingdoms and wealth and enslavement of their people. While Moinuddin fought for Mohammad Ghauri, Nizamuddin Aulia had fought for Sultan Alauddin.

‘Islamic Jihad’, a book by MA Khan

In Kashmir, it was the Sufis who had inspired the wholesale level destruction of Hindu temples, the slaughter of Hindus and their forced conversions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul shewale, moinuddin chishti flyover, moinuddin chishti dargah, khwaja moinuddin chishti
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who credited himself for capturing Prithviraj Chauhan

OpIndia Staff -
The leader of the so-called Hindutva party stated that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest.
Media

No, Aisha Sultana is not slapped with sedition for calling Lakshadweep admin a bio weapon as claimed by media. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
How mainstream media is helping Aisha Sultana get away with accusing Indian government of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep.

Wikipedia dismisses Love Jihad as a conspiracy theory by Hindus, but claims reverse Love Jihad against Muslims is real

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Wikipedia labels Love Jihad as a fabricated notion even as thousands of non-Muslim girls continue to be afflicted by the menace

‘Corona Mata’ Temple in UP marks a continuing Hindu tradition of worshipping Goddesses for protection against diseases: All you need to know

Culture and History OpIndia Staff -
ANI reported on Saturday that a 'Corona Mata' Temple has been established at Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Chinese spy arrested in Malda confesses to smuggling 1300 Indian Sim cards to China, used for hacking and financial fraud

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese spy was arrested by the BSF when he was trying to enter the country through the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district on Thursday

Why so-called ‘fact-checkers’ are a greater evil than random misinformation that they claim to fight

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In his speech, the PM also took veiled jibes at a few CMs as well as loudmouthed opposition politicians with no skin in the game.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
World

‘Decline is on’: Pakistanis furious after Saudi Arabia eases ‘guardianship rules’ for women

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has allowed single, widowed, and divorced women to stay independently without the prior approval of male guardian
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
Crime

India not to allow return of four Kerala-based women who had joined Islamic State, at least 3 of them are converts: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Govt is unlikely to allow four women from Kerala who had left to join Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).
Read more
World

Honour killing of Pakistani girl in Italy: Victim’s cousin arrested in France, parents who fled to Pakistan and two other missing accused wanted by...

OpIndia Staff -
Ikram Ijaz, one of victim Saman Abbas’ cousins, was arrested in Nimes in France and was later handed over to Italy
Read more
News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,529FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com