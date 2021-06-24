Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. Narrating how she became victim to an online payment scam on her official Twitter account, she warned her followers to beware of such fraudsters.

The actor Tweeted that she had ordered alcohol online from Living Liquidz, a Mumbai based alcohol delivery platform. However, despite paying the amount upfront, the ordered item was not delivered. “BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls!”, the actor wrote sharing the details of her monetary transaction with the alcohol delivery portal.

I paid Account no.919171984427

IFSC- PYTM0123456

Name living liquidz

Paytm payment bank — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

Replying to Shabana Azmi’s tweet, many Twitter users informed her that most of the numbers on Google are fake.

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi urges Mumbai police and cyber cell to take action

In her subsequent Tweet, the actor clarified that she was actually duped by fraudsters and she didn’t make the payment to the platform. She tweeted, “finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz!”. Tagging Mumbai police and cybercrime cell in her Tweet, she urged that immediate action should be taken “to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us”.

Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us https://t.co/AUobsRg0on — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

What appears from her Tweets is that no formal complaint has been lodged in the matter yet.

