Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has continued taking tough actions against criminals, gangsters, and mafia in the state. Illegal properties including movable and unmovable assets worth 1128 crores 23 lakhs 97 thousand 8 hundred and 46 rupees, belonging to at least 25 mafias including dreaded gangsters Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari have been confiscated by the UP govt under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act in the span of one year and three months.

While releasing the data, Uttar Pradesh Additional DGP (law and order) Prasant Kumar informed that the majority of the properties which have been seized and demolished during this period of time belonged to the high-profile mafioso Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.

Yogi Govt registers 5558 cases under the Gangster Act in 15 months

ADG Prashant Kumar further informed that between January 2020 and April 2021, 5,558 cases under the Gangster Act have been registered against at least 22,259 associates of these 25 notorious gangsters. Additionally, properties worth crores have been confiscated. The tough zero-tolerance approach of the Yogi Government has demoralized these gangsters and left them entirely paralyzed.

The data shows the UP government has prepared a list of 33 gangsters, all are currently in jail, whose properties are being scrutinized. Around 25 of these names are being monitored by the home department while illegal properties of the other eight are being looked into by the UP Police.

Home department data shows that former MP Atiq Ahmed tops this list. He is followed by Mukhtar Ansari and his aides.

Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed tops the list of gangsters whose properties were either seized or demolished by Yogi Adityanath govt

Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. The mafia-turned politician has at least 70 cases against him, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad. The Uttar Pradesh police have, until now, arrested 89 of his gang members and either seized or razed his illegal properties worth more than Rs 3.25 billion. Additionally, the UP govt cancelled the arms licenses of 60 henchmen of the jailed ex-Samajwadi party MP. Moreover, 21 FIRs have been registered against the gang, and 9 accused have been sent to jail.

Mukhtar Ansari at number two

The notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari was recently shifted from the Ropar jail in Punjab to the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. After Ahmed, the maximum properties that were either razed or seized belonged to Ansari. The UP government has demolished multiple illegal properties of Ansari and his aides almost worth Rs 179 crore spread across the state. According to reports, at least 158 associates of the gangster-turned-politician have been arrested and the arms licenses of Ansari’s 122 aides have been cancelled so far. The Police have also opened the history sheets of at least 37 of his aides.

Yogi Adityanath government cracks down on other notorious criminals

Moreover, properties worth Rs 63.24 crore of 9 members of the Sundar Bhati gang, currently lodged in Sonbhadra jail, have been seized. Apart from this, the UP police have arrested 43 criminals of the infamous Dhruv Kumar alias Kuntu Singh’s gang. They are currently lodged in the Ballia Jail of Azamgarh. The assets of this gang worth about Rs 18 crore have been seized.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that property worth more than Rs 625 crore belonging to 25 mafias and 8 gang members of well-known criminals, identified by the BJP headquarter, have also been either demolished or confiscated.

ADG also confirmed that almost 203 FIRs have been registered against members and associates of 515 different criminal gangs, involved in various crimes. Although ADG (Law and Order) has released details of the property seized of only 4 notorious mafia and their henchmen out of 25 mafia of the state, the names of others have not been disclosed.