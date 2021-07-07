Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Hope and trust God will allow Ratha Yatra next year': Supreme Court refuses to...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Hope and trust God will allow Ratha Yatra next year’: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Odisha govt’s decision

The Odisha government had earlier permitted Rath Yatra only at Puri under strict covid protocols and allowed rituals within the temple premises of all other Jagannath temples across the state. In light of this order, several other temple trusts and organizations had filed petitions requesting the court to allow them to hold Rath Yatras.

OpIndia Staff
SC refuses to interfere with Odisha govt's decision regarding Ratha Yatra
SC says Puri Jagannath Yatra to continue amidst Covid-19 restrictions/ Image Source: Naidunia
2

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions filed by various persons and organizations, challenging a decision of the Odisha government to disallow the Ratha Yatra festivals in various temples across the state in the light of the Covid-19 situation with an exception granted to Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra, reports Bar and Bench.

Hearing a batch of petitioners seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Odisha government’s order, the apex court said it would not interfere with an Odisha government order limiting this year’s Rath Yatra to the Puri Jagannath Temple only.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said though the government felt bad about the government order, it is a policy decision by the state, and the judiciary cannot interfere as it lacks expertise on such issues. Earlier, the Orissa High Court had passed an order on June 23, 2021, declining to interfere with the state government’s decision.

“You and I are not the people who can predict the Covid-19 situation. Don’t poke your knowledge into this matter. Let the government decide,” the CJI said.

The Odisha government had earlier permitted Rath Yatra only at Puri under strict Covid protocols and allowed rituals within the temple premises of all other Jagannath temples across the state. In light of this order, several other temple trusts, organizations, and individuals had filed petitions requesting the court to allow them to organize similar Rath Yatras.

The petitioners had said denying permission to them would be a “clear case of discrimination and as such violative of Article 14 read with Article 25”.

In response to the petition, the Odisha government informed the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, saying it would be impossible for them to ensure observance of strict Covid protocol in thousands of Jagannath temples across the state.

Impossible to maintain Covid protocols in other cities with Jagannath temples: Odisha govt

Odisha government’s representative submitted before the court that the Puri Jagannath Temple Ratha Yatra was held last year by placing Puri city under curfew. This year too, the chariots will be pulled by 500 people who have tested negative in RT-PCR, and all entry points to Puri city will be closed.

Advocate General Ashok Parija also stated that it is impossible for the state government to maintain similar conditions in all the other Jagannath temples across the state.

Hearing the arguments, CJI Ramana said that he too is a devotee of Lord Jagannath and has been visiting the Puri temple every year, till the Covid pandemic started.

Want to pray God, do it from home, watch Ratha Yatra on TV: CJI

The Chief Justice also remarked, “You want to pray to God. You can do it from home. I also wanted to go to Puri but I couldn’t in the last one and half years. This isn’t the time”.

“But the situation is such that I have to pray from a distance. If Rath Yatra is permitted, it will be the devotees who could suffer, and we don’t want to take the risk,” he said.

Dismissing the petitions, Chief Justice NV Ramana observed, “Last year few people died, this year many people died due to Covid. I also feel bad, but we cannot do anything. We hope and trust god will allow next Ratha Yatra at least”.

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is an annual festival which usually gathers lakhs of devotees from across the world. Last year, it was held under strict Covid protocols and this year, the state government has permitted Ratha Yatra only in Puri Jagannath temple under similar restrictions.

Odisha has hundreds of Jagannath temples where annual Ratha Yatra is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm usually. Covid restrictions have curbed most religious celebrations since 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPuri Ratha Yatra , SC Puri temple, Ratha Yatra Puri
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Hope and trust God will allow Ratha Yatra next year’: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Odisha govt’s decision

OpIndia Staff -
Hearing a batch of petitioners seeking the Supreme Court's intervention in the Odisha government's order, the apex court said it would not interfere with Odisha government order limiting this year's Rath Yatra to the Puri Jagannath Temple only.
Crime

Tamil Nadu police arrests Bishop Heber College Professor Paul Chandramohan for sexually harassing female students. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Trichy police arrested the controversial Tamil Professor from Bishop Heber College after several women had accused Paul Chadramohan of sexually assaulting them in the past.

Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi sends list of new ministers to President, oath taking to be held at 6 PM

Third judge recuses himself hearing petition related to TMC leaders, Justice Kausik Chanda to not hear Mamata Banerjee’s election petition for Nandigram

Is China using the US exit from Afghanistan to expand its Belt and Road Initiative?

China’s WeChat deletes LGBT+ and other groups at most major universities overnight

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,911FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com