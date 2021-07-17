On Saturday, NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar took to Facebook to express his condolence to Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The photojournalist was killed in Kandahar province while he was on a reporting assignment embedded with Afghan security forces.

In his tribute to Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, the controversial news anchor NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar saluted the work of acclaimed photojournalist and claimed that he took Indian journalism to a bold stage. Calling him a martyr, Ravish Kumar hailed him for taking the difficult front.

The far-left ‘journalist’ also added that Danish Siddiqui did his work on the frontlines even as journalists in the country reported the ongoing events in Afghanistan from their homes.

Interestingly, at the end of his post, Ravish Kumar said he wished thousands of curses to the “gun which fired the bullets” that killed the Indian photojournalist. Taking it a step further, Ravish Kumar claimed that Danish Siddiqui was killed in a crossfire between the two sides that fought in Afghanistan. However, he did not mention a single word against the Taliban, which actually killed him.

Image Source: Ravish Kumar/Facebook

Ravish Kumar also expressed his tribute to the deceased photojournalist on his daily primetime show on NDTV. Bidding adieu to one of his colleagues, Ravish Kumar yet again claimed that Danish Siddiquie was killed in a cross-firing incident, however, failed to mention that it was the Taliban that had shot him dead.

Essentially, just like his “liberal-secular” friends, Ravish Kumar pushed the blame on the “gun” that killed Danish Siddiqui and reduced his death as a “cross-firing” incident. In both his post and show, Ravish Kumar failed to display his moral fortitude to mention that he was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Instead, the blame was put on the gun that fired the bullets even as he tried to whitewash the incident by claiming that he was killed in a cross-firing incident.

No, Ravish Kumar – Danish Siddiqui was not killed by a gun, he was murdered by Taliban

It is perplexing to see not a single journalist, who claims to speak truth to power, have mustered the courage to point their fingers towards the Islamic terror group that claimed Siddiqui’s life. Ravish Kumar is no exception.

It seems that Ravish Kumar, who shows all his bravado on TV too has no nerve to call out the Islamic group Taliban for the cold-blooded murder of one of their own.

Journalists in India have often acted as the ideologues of Jihadis, giving them cover, or at least attempting to give them cover, when their crimes are exposed for the world to see. Even during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Ravish Kumar was at the forefront of trying to blame Hindus instead of analysing the riots impartially.

Canards propped up by him about the identity of the shooter who fired at Delhi Police officials during the anti-Hindu riots were conclusively debunked when the Delhi Crime Branch arrested Mohammad Shahrukh from Uttar Pradesh. It is pertinent to note that Ravish had, at the time, cleverly tried to portray that the Delhi riots shooter might be one ‘Anurag Mishra’ and not Mohammad Shahrukh as has been told by the Police and widely reported.

It is not just Ravish Kumar, the left-liberal coterie, which often proclaims itself to be the champions of truth-seeking, too have gone silent over the killing of the photojournalist. Instead of outraging against the Islamic terror group, the liberals have used his photography to make a political point and have behaved like Siddiqui died a natural death.

Since his death, the truth-seeking ‘journalists’ have not named the Taliban for the killing of Danish Siddiqui, instead, they have attempted to whitewash the incident and deflect the narrative by preaching about how one should take inspiration from Danish Siddiqui to question those in power.