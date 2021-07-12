On July 11, England lost the final of Euro Cup 2020 to Italy. While England fans caused a riot-like situation and riot police had to step in to control them, the misbehaviour and irresponsible racial comments found their way on social media platforms as well.

Three English players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are of African descent and missed their penalties in the shootout, faced the wrath of the England fans in racial abuse on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

The violent behaviour of the English fans got them labelled as the sour losers as netizens took screenshots of comments and tweets against the three players of colour and shamed the “fans” for throwing racial slurs and abuses. UK Prime Minister himself came out in support of the players of colour. He said, “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

Notably, the FA urged the government and social media companies to step up the efforts to stop racial abuses. In a statement, they said, “We will continue to do everything we can to stamp out discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so the abuse has real-life consequences.”

Netizens react to racial attacks

The racist abuse targeted towards the English players was called out by people on social media.

The fact that’s it’s 2021 and people have to be told “Don’t Racially Abuse Players” says a lot about the world.



The lack of education is sickening and then people question why players “take a knee” before the game. This is exactly why.#SayNoToRacism #englandfans pic.twitter.com/jGYqebwbzT — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) July 12, 2021

If they win, they are ENGLISH.



If they lose, they are AFRICANS.



There is no way England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 will do away with racism. #englandfans pic.twitter.com/gBYYp2vooH — Nungua Eminem 👓 (@nunguaeminem) July 11, 2021

There were too many racial abuses to count.

If you’re racially abusing Sancho, Rashford or Saka for missing penalties tonight or their performance you are a disgrace to humanity!! #SayNoToRacism — Melina Selva (@MissMelina7) July 11, 2021

I went to bed heartbroken when I saw those racist posts after the match! But to see the pouring off love and support for the boys and coach – where we all stand together and say THERES NO ROOM FOR RACISM! Is beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ok going back to bed! Fyi: im so proud — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 12, 2021

#SayNoToRacism Its really disgusting to see #englandfans trolling and abusing these three stars for loss aginst #Italy in #EURO2020. The so called white domination mentality never change. #racism is in the blood of white? i stnd vt #Saka #Rashford and #Sancho. #Euros2021 pic.twitter.com/uC0k4pGkb2 — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) July 12, 2021

i didn’t want to post these disgusting screenshots but here we’re. if you have time you can go report these accounts and the last frame was tweet. thank you pic.twitter.com/wuNFKiEAzw — #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021

The abuses were not limited to the fans online. The fans of colour also faced wrath online and in the real world as the disgraceful English fans chose violent attacks to vent their frustration.

Some of the racist abuse towards Bukayo Saka. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/ow45SCTg0i — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) July 12, 2021

The violent attacks became more disturbing as a person was thrown into the river.

Someone was thrown into the river Thames in London.😳😢



England shouldn’t be allowed to host any footballing tournament @UEFA @FIFAcom #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/RakYQ56hqi — Chika Ezeabiama 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@ps6811) July 11, 2021

Notably, there had been reports confirming that ticketless English fans had forced their way into Wembley Stadium to witness the match that led to chaos. In the aftermath of the riot-like situation, the area around the stadium was left with tons of garbage thrown by the angry English fans.