Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Tareekh pe tareekh': Screams real-life 'Sunny Deol' and damages equipment in a Delhi courtroom...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Tareekh pe tareekh’: Screams real-life ‘Sunny Deol’ and damages equipment in a Delhi courtroom over delays in case hearing

Quoting sources, the report said that Rakesh broke computers, furniture and even smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom. He was apprehended later by the police after the courtroom staff raised alarm.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi: Man imitates Sunny Deol monologue 'tareekh pe tareekh' and breaks courtroom equipment
Sunny Deol in Damini movie, image via Twitter
219

Well, who said real life cannot get filmy? As per reports, a litigant irked with his case pending in court since 2016, re-enacted the famous Bollywood scene from ‘Damini’ where Sunny Deol had played a lawyer. 

Rakesh screamt “tareekh par tareekh (date after date)” while damaging the courtroom equipment on July 17 out of sheer annoyance. 

As per reports, the incident occurred at Delhi’s Karkarduma Court complex’s courtroom number 66.

Quoting sources, the report said that Rakesh broke computers, furniture and even smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom. He was apprehended later by the police after the courtroom staff raised alarm. 

Rakesh has been sent to judicial custody and booked under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on any person being a public servant) 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reel-life Sunny Deol

The iconic dialogue ‘tareekh pe tareek’ was delivered by a visibly frustrated Sunny Deol while portraying the character of an advocate in the film Damini. 

Deol then goes on a monologue about how the incessant court adjournments denies justice to victims. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssunny deol dialogues, sunny deol video, court scene movies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,883FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com