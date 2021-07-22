Well, who said real life cannot get filmy? As per reports, a litigant irked with his case pending in court since 2016, re-enacted the famous Bollywood scene from ‘Damini’ where Sunny Deol had played a lawyer.

Rakesh screamt “tareekh par tareekh (date after date)” while damaging the courtroom equipment on July 17 out of sheer annoyance.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Delhi’s Karkarduma Court complex’s courtroom number 66.

Quoting sources, the report said that Rakesh broke computers, furniture and even smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom. He was apprehended later by the police after the courtroom staff raised alarm.

Rakesh has been sent to judicial custody and booked under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on any person being a public servant) 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reel-life Sunny Deol

The iconic dialogue ‘tareekh pe tareek’ was delivered by a visibly frustrated Sunny Deol while portraying the character of an advocate in the film Damini.

Deol then goes on a monologue about how the incessant court adjournments denies justice to victims.