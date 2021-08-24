Who can be a better candidate for the post of Mayor of the financial capital of the country than Bollywood stars? Recognizing this very mantra, Ganesh Yadav secretary of the Mumbai Congress’ strategy committee appointed for the civic polls in his recommendation suggested considering ‘Messiah’ Sonu Sood, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Riteish Deshmukh and ‘Sanghi’ Milind Soman as mayoral candidate.

Yadav, who is also the senior vice-president of Mumbai Congress, reportedly made this recommendation to the strategy committee comprising 25 top Congress leaders. In his 25-page strategy report, Yadav asserted that these Bollywood actors as a face of BMC Mayor could attract the youth and bring the public to its side.

He also advocated declaring the candidate well in advance and to consider those without any political baggage.

Also, the three seem to have a Mumbai-connect and have been in news lately. Actor Sonu Sood rose to become a ‘messiah’ after his ‘heroic stunt’ and philanthropic efforts during the first national lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reteish Deshmukh, a popular face in Bollywood and Marathi cinema, is also the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. His brothers, Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh are Congress leaders as well. Oblivious to Bollywood heartthrob Milind Soman’s ‘Sanghi connections’, Yadav plausibly thinks it will be a good idea to ride on his massive popularity especially amongst the youth.

In an ‘image-building’ exercise, Yadav also recommended giving a small number of tickets to young professionals, social activists and start-up owners. When contacted by Hindustan Times for a comment, Yadav declined and said he had no idea how the report submitted to the committee was leaked. Allegedly, the report was making rounds on social media after getting leaked.

The strategy committee is headed by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and comprises of Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, whose pornographic posts recently went viral on social media and other senior leaders including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan.

Congress to contest solo

Congress- the third wheel in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to contest the upcoming BMC elections solo. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was reportedly miffed after former political strategist Prashant Kishore met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on multiple occasions.

Reacting to being sidelined, “Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the CM face if the party high command decides,” announced Patole.

The party plans to contest on all 227 seats in the 2022 BMC polls.