On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the ninth installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video conferencing. PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN during the event. A total of Rs.19,500 crores were transferred to 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi talked about the sowing season and hoped that the amount farmers would receive under the ninth instalment of PM-KISAN will help them. He added that the scheme of Kisan Infrastructure Fund with Rs.1 lakh crores corpus also completed its one year. The initiatives like Mission Honey-Bee has helped hundreds of thousands of farmers to increase their annual income. PM said that the Honey mission has resulted in the export of honey worth Rs.7 lakh crores results in additional revenue for the farmers.

While talking about the 75th Independence Day, he said that the people of India should take it as an opportunity to decide where they want to see India in the coming 25 years. He added that agriculture and farmers are going to play a vital role in determining the condition of India in 2047 when the nation completes 100 years of independence.

अब से कुछ दिन बाद ही 15 अगस्त आने वाला है।



इस बार देश अपना 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाने जा रहा है।



ये महत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव हमारे लिए गौरव का तो है ही, ये नए संकल्पों, नए लक्ष्यों का भी अवसर है।



इस अवसर पर हमें तय करना है कि आने वाले 25 वर्षों में हम भारत को कहां देखना चाहते हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2021

“It is time to give direction to India’s agriculture to face new challenges and take advantage of new opportunities,” he added. PM said that with the changing time, the agriculture in India is facing new challenges, and the sector has to take advantage of the new opportunities. He praised the farmers for record production despite the ongoing pandemic.

While outlining the steps taking by the Government to ease the hardship of the farmers, PM Modi said that the Government had ensured an uninterrupted supply of seeds, fertilizers and access to the market. While the cost of DAP was increased by several folds in the market, the Government managed to control it in the Indian market by allotting a special package of Rs.12,000 crores for the same.

Record procurement of produce

The PM said that during the Kharif and Rabi seasons in recent times, the Government had made the biggest ever purchase from the farmers at Minimum Selling Price (MSP). The money was transferred directly to the farmers’ accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Rs.1,70,000 crores were paid directly to rice farmers while Rs.85,000 crores were paid directly to wheat farmers.

सरकार ने खरीफ हो या रबी सीज़न, किसानों से MSP पर अब तक की सबसे बड़ी खरीद की है।



इससे, धान किसानों के खाते में लगभग 1 लाख 70 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए और गेहूं किसानों के खाते में लगभग 85 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए डायरेक्ट पहुंचे हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2021

PM praised farmers for an increase in the production of pulses

A few years ago, there was a shortage of pulses in the country. At that time, PM Modi had urged the farmers to increase the production of pulses in the country. As a result, there has been an increase of almost 50% in the production in the last six years. PM Modi praised the farmers for their achievement.

कुछ साल पहले जब देश में दालों की बहुत कमी हो गई थी, तो मैंने देश के किसानों से दाल उत्पादन बढ़ाने का आग्रह किया था।



मेरे उस आग्रह को देश के किसानों ने स्वीकार किया।



परिणाम ये हुआ कि बीते 6 साल में देश में दाल के उत्पादन में लगभग 50 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2021

Self-reliance in edible oil

PM Modi again emphasized self-reliance in edible oil and highlighted National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm, i.e. NMEO-OP, as a pledge for the same. He added that the Government would invest Rs.11,000 crore in the cooking oil ecosystem to ensure India becomes self-reliant in the sector. The Government will provide better facilities and high-quality seeds to the farmers.

इस मिशन के माध्यम से खाने के तेल से जुड़े इकोसिस्टम पर 11 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का निवेश किया जाएगा।



सरकार ये सुनिश्चित करेगी कि किसानों को उत्तम बीज से लेकर टेक्नॉलॉजी, हर सुविधा मिले: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2021

PM-KISAN: India among top 10 agriculture exporters

PM Modi noted the fact that for the first time in history, India has reached the list of top 10 countries of the world in terms of agriculture exports. He said that the country had set new records during the Covid-19 period. “Today, when India is becoming recognized as a big agricultural exporting country, it is not right to stay dependent on imports for our needs of edible oil,” he said.

आज भारत कृषि निर्यात के मामले में पहली बार दुनिया के टॉप-10 देशों में पहुंचा है। कोरोना काल में देश ने कृषि निर्यात के नए रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं।



आज जब भारत की पहचान एक बड़े कृषि निर्यातक देश की बन रही है तब हम खाद्य तेल की अपनी ज़रूरतों के लिए आयात पर निर्भर रहें, ये उचित नहीं है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2021

PM-KISAN: Priority on small and marginal farmers

PM Modi said that the Government is more concerned about the small farmers, and they are being given utmost priority while formulizing agriculture policies in the country. A series of programs like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Cards, Food Parks, Kisan Rails and Infrastructure Fund has helped crores of farmers across the country. He said that the steps taken by the Government would increase the small farmer’s access to the market and his bargaining power through FPOs.