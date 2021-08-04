Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has stormed into the finals of the wrestling event in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Ravi Dahiya, who represented the country in the freestyle 57kg category, defeated Kazhakistan wrestler Nurislam Sanayev to enter the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling finals. This is Dahiya’s first-ever Olympics final.

Ravi Dahiya came back from a 2-9 down point to pin his opponent Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category at Tokyo.

With Ravi Dahiya emerging victorious in the semi-finals, India is assured to win at least one more media in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. A silver medal is now assured for Ravi Dahiya, even if he loses in the final match.

Earlier in the day, another Indian wrestler had entered the semifinals of the wrestling event in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Deepak Punia had defeated Chinese wrestler Zushen Lin by a 6-3 margin to enter the men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling semi-finals. Deepak Punia will compete with USA’s David Morris Taylor in his semi-final bout.