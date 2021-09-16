Recently, Telangana had launched the ‘Medicine from the sky’ project that uses drones to deliver vaccines and medicines. The project has started to show results as a 16-month-old toddler was provided with much-needed medicine using drones under the project.

On September 27, the local health department deployed a drone across the raging Manjeera River due to rains caused by cyclone Gulab.

The newly launched medicine through drones tech came to use today during the raging #floods in #Telangana. The drone was deployed to send meds to a baby who was ill in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district. The drone flew across Manjeera river#CycloneGulab pic.twitter.com/0QlX5Vo7EI — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) September 27, 2021

Reportedly, the family of the sick baby resides in Kurthi village, Pitlam Mandal in Kamareddy district. The baby was suffering from abdominal pain and fever. The government doctors provided consultation over the phone. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy Collector’s office about the case and sought permission to deploy a drone to deliver medicine.

The baby was a 16-month-old with fever and abdominal pains. Doctors to provide consult over call pic.twitter.com/B4gBNKFLIC — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) September 27, 2021

After receiving permission, at around 4 PM, the technical team made the arrangements and held a few trials to ensure the drone could cross the river with medicines. Donita Jose, a journalist with New Indian Express, shared videos of the drone taking off from the riverbank.

The medicine from the Sky project

The project was launched on September 11 by the Telangana government in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals). The project is currently active in 16 zones of the state. During the trial run, the drone delivered around 5 KG of vaccines to a Community Health Center located three KMs from the launch site.