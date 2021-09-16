Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Updated:

Telangana: 16-month-old gets ‘medicine from the sky’ using drone amidst floods due to Cyclone Gulab

The government doctors provided consultation over the phone. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy Collector’s office about the case and sought permission to deploy a drone to deliver medicine.

OpIndia Staff
Medicine from the sky project delivers meds for child using drone
16-month-old toddler got medicine via drone (Image: Twitter/Donita Jose)
Recently, Telangana had launched the ‘Medicine from the sky’ project that uses drones to deliver vaccines and medicines. The project has started to show results as a 16-month-old toddler was provided with much-needed medicine using drones under the project.

On September 27, the local health department deployed a drone across the raging Manjeera River due to rains caused by cyclone Gulab.

Reportedly, the family of the sick baby resides in Kurthi village, Pitlam Mandal in Kamareddy district. The baby was suffering from abdominal pain and fever. The government doctors provided consultation over the phone. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy Collector’s office about the case and sought permission to deploy a drone to deliver medicine.

After receiving permission, at around 4 PM, the technical team made the arrangements and held a few trials to ensure the drone could cross the river with medicines. Donita Jose, a journalist with New Indian Express, shared videos of the drone taking off from the riverbank.

The medicine from the Sky project

The project was launched on September 11 by the Telangana government in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals). The project is currently active in 16 zones of the state. During the trial run, the drone delivered around 5 KG of vaccines to a Community Health Center located three KMs from the launch site.

 

