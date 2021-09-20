Newly minted TMC leader Babul Supriyo has lost more Twitter followers in one day than the gains he made during the previous one and a half months. The MP from Asansol, who abandoned the BJP to join TMC recently, lost as many as 2145 followers on Sunday and the decline has continued on Monday.

Between the 4th of August and 18th of September, Babul Supriyo gained 1464 followers. Then on the 19th of September, Sunday, he lost 2145 followers on Twitter. On Monday so far, he has lost 174 at the time of writing this report.

In fact, his follower numbers saw a decline on Sunday for the first time in 25 days.

The third column indicates followers gained or lost in a day (Source: Social Blade)

Consequently, weekly followers count for Babul Supriyo showed a distinct decline on the 20th of September.

Source: Social Blade

The followers count has slipped from 343,255 on the 13th of September to 341,078 on the 20th of September.

Source: Social Blade

People have been calling for users to unfollow Babul Supriyo since he joined the Trinamool Congress. They were angry with him over what they consider to be treachery.

Let us all UNFOLLOW @SuPriyoBabul and show the power of Hindu unity. No place for GADDARS. He relaunched his musical career also thru BJP and deserted it when given development feedback about his work. What a loser.



cc – @Judhajit_S @KapilMishra_IND @SuvenduWB @TajinderBagga — Anir (@anirji) September 19, 2021

@SuPriyoBabul Dada I am so happy today that your mother is not alive to see how much dirt you have accumulation in the past years. I can and did the only thing possible i.e to unfollow u. Happy feet licking days ahead. — Homo Sapiens (@returnofsg) September 18, 2021

Babul Supriyo has admitted that he joined the TMC because he was made an offer that would permit him to resume his normal public life. “Mamata Banerjee presented with a fantastic opportunity so that I could continue my public life in West Bengal and can resume my public life with grace and purpose… And I can continue singing. There’s going to be a lot of flak, a lot of memes… But the opportunity is worth the challenge,” he said.