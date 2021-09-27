Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBKU Bhanu chief equates Rakesh Tikait's Bharat Bandh to Talibani tactics, urges govt to...
News Reports
Updated:

BKU Bhanu chief equates Rakesh Tikait’s Bharat Bandh to Talibani tactics, urges govt to crush groups involved in ‘terror activities’

Singh has come down hard against the farmer organisations who have extended their support to Tikait's call for Bharat Bandh, asserting that it would not yield any desired result and would cause more damage to the farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait(L) likened to Talibanis(R) by BKU BHANU leader
Rakesh Tikait(L) likened to Talibanis(R) by BKU BHANU leader
26

BKU Bhanu president Bhanu Pratap Singh on Monday slammed ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait’s decision to call for a Bharat Bandh and equated it to Talibani activities. Singh said Bharat Bandh does not benefit anyone and instead affects the economy and farmers, adding that by continuing such activities, Rakesh Tikait and his supporters are following in the footsteps of the Taliban.

Singh has come down hard against the farmer organisations who have extended their support to Tikait’s call for Bharat Bandh, asserting that it would not yield any desired result and would cause more damage to the farmers.

He also urged the office bearers and functionaries of the Bharatiya Kisan Union to not heed Rakesh Tikait’s call for Bharat Bandh and asked the government to crush the organisations involved in “terror activities”.

This is not the first time that the BKU Bhanu chief has trained his guns against Rakesh Tikait and the farmers’ protests. In January this year, he withdrew his support from the protest and took a hostile position against continuing the demonstrations aimed at forcing the government to rescind the newly passed Farm Laws.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of violence unleashed during the tractor rally organised on Republic Day. The tractor rally held by ‘farmers’ on Republic Day had turned violent after scores of protesters broke barricades and ran riot through the national capital, injuring police in the wake. Hundreds of protesters had laid siege to the Red Fort and desecrated the monument by unfurled a religious flag.

Later in March, Singh said the farmers’ unions protesting at the Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border were acting at the behest of the Congress party.

Congress-backed farmers’ unions call for Bharat Bandh

On Monday (September 27), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a 10-hour long ‘Bharat bandh’ (nationwide shutdown)in a bid to pressurise the Indian government to withdraw the newly enacted farm laws. The apparent ‘shutdown’ began at 6 am in the morning and will remain in force until 4 pm.

The farmer protestors began their demonstrations in September last year but failed to make any impact in the past 300 days. They had blocked highways, created inconvenience for daily commuters, and engaged in violence and vandalism. In a bid to draw the attention of the Union government, they have decided to enforce a nationwide shutdown. “All the central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function,” SKM had threatened

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhanu Pratap Singh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,167FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com