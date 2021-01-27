Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Farmer bodies withdraw their support from ‘farmer’ protest, blame Rakesh Tikait for violence on Republic Day

The statement came soon after various farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait were booked for the riots on Republic Day.

OpIndia Staff
VM Singh of AIKSCC withdraws from 'farmer' protest
Farmer body Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan today has withdrawn its support to the ‘farmers’ agitation.

Speaking to media, farmer leader VM Singh said that they could not carry forward protest with someone whose direction is something else. “So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away,” he said.

He further said that he does not want to participate in a protest which is led by Tikait.

His statement came soon after various farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait were booked for the riots on Republic Day. All-weather protestor Yogendra Yadav, who had been identifying himself as ‘farmer leader’ these days was also named in one of the FIRs.

Along with Singh, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) also said condemned the violence in Delhi yesterday and withdraw from the protests.

The tractor rally held by ‘farmers’ on Republic Day turned violent where they tried to run over the police and sieged the Red Fort and unfurled the Nishan Sahib flag.

