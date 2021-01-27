Farmer body Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan today has withdrawn its support to the ‘farmers’ agitation.

I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf: Sardar VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan https://t.co/CYKZoH9y4y — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Speaking to media, farmer leader VM Singh said that they could not carry forward protest with someone whose direction is something else. “So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away,” he said.

He further said that he does not want to participate in a protest which is led by Tikait.

His statement came soon after various farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait were booked for the riots on Republic Day. All-weather protestor Yogendra Yadav, who had been identifying himself as ‘farmer leader’ these days was also named in one of the FIRs.

Along with Singh, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) also said condemned the violence in Delhi yesterday and withdraw from the protests.

I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest: Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border pic.twitter.com/5WNdxM9Iqo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021

The tractor rally held by ‘farmers’ on Republic Day turned violent where they tried to run over the police and sieged the Red Fort and unfurled the Nishan Sahib flag.