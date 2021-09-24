The Bajrang Dal members in Jahangirabad town in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh have approached the police with a complaint against some local youths named Samshudin, Naushad, Chaman, Akram, Rahim, Anas, Mehtab and 30-40 other unidentified youths accusing them of assault and kidnapping.

The complaint has been lodged by the Bajrang Dal district Gau Rakshak chief Yatendra Kumar. According to a report by Hindi daily Jagran, a mob of 30-40 people, including the accused persons, had attacked the home of youth named Akash after a minor scuffle.

The purported incident took place on Wednesday, September 22 in the Jalilpur block in Bulandshar’s Jahangirabad town, which a Muslim-dominated area.

Sharing details of the case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad member Vivek Tripathi warned that if stern action is not taken against the perpetrators, the Hindu outfit would stage protests.

Based on the complaint the Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against 7 identified and 40 unidentified people and has also made two arrests in the case.

Screengrab of the FIR filed in the case, via Facebook

Bajrang Dal activist Yatendra Kumar had complained that when he and his associates had gathered in the house of another Bajrang Dal member named Aakash to conduct a meeting on Wednesday, a Muslim mob suddenly barged into Aakash’s house with sharp weapons and pistols and attacked them. They brutally beat up the Bajrang Dal members with lathis and rods. The perpetrators vandalised the house and the vehicles belonging to the Bajrang Dal members. Yatendra Kumar also accused the Muslim youths of kidnapping Aakash.

Meanwhile, Yatendra and his aide Nikki, who were gravely injured in the assault, were rushed to a nearby community health centre but were later moved to the district hospital due to their critical condition.

In what had transpired, Aakash had gone to the market to fetch something for the Bajrang Dal members who had gathered in his house for the meeting on Wednesday. In the market, Akash’ bike had mistakenly hurt the foot of a youth belonging to the Muslim community. Angered by this, the youth gathered his friends and started beating up Aakash.

Aakash somehow managed to escape and rushed home. After coming back he narrated the incident to the district Gau Rakshak head Yatendra and his other associates who were waiting in his house. Before one could realise, a marge Muslim mob of 30-40 people reached there and started assaulting the Bajrang Dal activists. The Muslim mob also vandalised the vehicles belonging to the activists and took Aakash away with them.

According to reports, the police has launched a search operation but have not been able to trace Aakash yet. His mobile phone has also been switched off.

There is, in fact, a backstory. As per reports, two days earlier, Aakash had shared a religious post on his social media handle. A youth named Hasim reacted to the message by making obscene comments on it and abusing Akash for writing it. He not only abused but also made indecent statements hurting Aakash’s religious sentiments. The peeved Aakash had also shared this with his Bajrang Dal colleagues.

Police denies kidnapping angle

The police have stated that the issue is not communal in nature but is of enmity between two groups. Police have stated that the injuries are not life-threatening and police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence. They also stated that the police do not think that Akash has been kidnapped and it is possible that he has gone somewhere on his own.

Meanwhile, fearing communal tensions, the Bulandshahr police have deployed heavy force in the area. Efforts are on to nab the other accused. The police have also been conducting search operations to locate Aakash, who has been missing since Wednesday.