Canada: Justin Trudeau set to return as Prime Minister again, CBC projects

Canada’s ruling Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set to form the government. In the tightly held race, Canadian state run media has projected that Trudeau’s party will likely form the next government. It is yet not clear whether it will be a minority government or a majority one.

Trudeau launched his campaign sometime in mid-August with decent amount of lead in the polls. However, since the decision to conduct elections were carried out even as Canada was in middle of fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, his support started to decline. Further, questions about his past also cast shadows on his victory.

At the time of this report, about 1.6 million votes have been counted and Liberals have about 38% of the ballot cast. The conservatives stand at 33% and NDP at about 16%. The Green Party has got about 2.5% votes and People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has over 4.7% vote share. However, things are not too clear as some results are still pouring in.