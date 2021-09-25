On Saturday (September 25), Congress media-in-charge from Tamil Nadu threatened OpIndia saying that the portal should be shut down and the Editors should be jailed for daring to speak out against the Malabar Hindu genocide committed by the Moplah Muslims in 1921. These threats were in response to an Editorial cartoon by OpIndia cartoonist Vikasopikaso depicting how the massacre was whitewashed by the leftists and labelled as a ‘peasant’s revolt.’

The Congress media chief, identified as one Syed Mohamed Thousif, wrote, “Opindia should be closed and its editors should be brought to the court to stand trial for fanning the winds of communal hate and violence.” He further alleged, “It has consistently been putting out communal and fake information just as its master’s want.” Thousif went on to smear Opindia while whitewashing the Hindu genocide of 1921.

Screengrab of the tweet by Syed Mohamed Thousif

In order to substantiate his claims, the Congress worker then cited The Hindu newspaper to claim that the Moplah Rebellion was an uprising against upper-caste Hindu landlords, police and the British troops. Syed Mohamed Thousif tweeted, “Btw, this is what The Hindu has to say The Malabar Rebellion (also called the Mappila or Moplah Rebellion by the British) broke out in Malabar August 1921. It largely was attacks on janmis (feudal landlords, who were mostly upper-caste Hindus) and the police and troops.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Syed Mohamed Thousif

The Malabar massacre of Hindus by Moplah Muslims in 1921 was a systematic campaign of Jihad against Hindus. The genocide, orchestrated by the likes of Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji, Ali Musaliar and others, led to an estimated death of 10,000 Hindus in Kerala. It is believed that as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the massacre. The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus was rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus.

The Malabar Massacre by Moplah Muslims was described by the likes of Annie Besant and Babasaheb Ambedkar in their respective published books. Annie Besant described the events in her book ‘The Future of Indian Politics’ as: “They murdered and plundered abundantly, and killed or drove away all Hindus who would not apostatize. Somewhere about a lakh of people were driven from their homes with nothing but the clothes they had on, stripped of everything. Malabar has taught us what Islamic rule still means, and we do not want to see another specimen of the Khilafat Raj in India.”

Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book, Pakistan or the Partition of India, wrote, “The blood-curdling atrocities committed by the Moplas in Malabar against the Hindus were indescribable. All over Southern India, a wave of horrified feeling had spread among the Hindus of every shade of opinion, which was intensified when certain Khilafat leaders were so misguided as to pass resolutions of “congratulations to the Moplas on the brave fight they were conducting for the sake of religion”. Even after 100 years of the event, the wounds of the genocide remain afresh in the Hindu conscience.