Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeOpinionsMask falls off, panelist at Dismantling Global Hindutva conference admits it aims to destroy...
News Reports
Updated:

Mask falls off, panelist at Dismantling Global Hindutva conference admits it aims to destroy Hinduism and ‘Hindutva’ is a just a smokescreen

The panelist admits that she does not believe Hindutva is different from Hinduism and considers the former to be the political wing of the latter.

K Bhattacharjee
Mask falls off, panelist at Dismantling Global Hindutva conference admits it aims to destroy Hinduism and 'Hindutva' is a just a smokescreen
2

The cat is finally out of the bag. After claiming on repeat that the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference is against a political ideology and not a religion, a panelist has finally admitted she does not see any difference between Hindutva and Hinduism.

A panelist said on the first day of the conference, “I take Hindutva as political Hinduism, not a distortion of an older tradition but a continuation of it.” The theme of the discussion was ‘caste and its foundational status in Hinduism’. The panelist who made the comment was apparently Meena Dhanda.

Digital Hindutva conference
Source: Twitter

Here, the panelist admits that she does not believe Hindutva is different from Hinduism and considers the former to be the political wing of the latter. She leaves no room for doubt with regards to its interpretation after she says Hindutva is not a ‘distortion’ of an older tradition but continuation of it. Quite clearly, the older tradition she refers to is Hinduism itself.

Thus, in context of ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’, it is clearly an attack on Hinduism itself and it is Hinduism that the panelists seek to destroy. The writing has been on the wall ever since the panelists at the event were announced.

The panelists have a track record of making Hinduphobic comments. Despite the controversial nature of the panelists, the organisers claimed that it has nothing to do with hate against Hinduism. That, however, has proven to be demonstrably false.

The irony of the fact that the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ is underway when the world remembers the 9/11 Islamic terror attack cannot be ignored as well. On hindsight, it appears that the dates were chosen carefully so that paranoia can be whipped up against Hindutva in the United States of America.

Their actions, including the symbolism behind the selection of dates for the conference, appear part of a well coordinated strategy of tarnishing the image of Hinduism in the West. While the organisers claim that it is against a political ideology, their panelists clearly believe different.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMeena Dhanda
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
575,392FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com