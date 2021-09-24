An FIR has been filed against the makers of the popular TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ over an episode in which actors performing a courtroom scene were seen drinking alcohol. The complaint against the show accuses producers of disrespecting the court.

As per the complaint, an episode that was allegedly aired in January 2020 and was repeat telecasted in April 2021, showed a scene where the cast of the show was seen consuming alcohol during a court hearing. This did not sit well with Suresh Dhakad, a Madhya Pradesh-based lawyer, who has filed an FIR against the producers of the show in the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

After registering the complaint, the lawyer reportedly said, “The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That’s why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

“In the courtroom scene, the co-star comes onstage with a bottle of liquor and urges other people to taste it,” the lawyer said while interacting with reporters. “This scene outrages the dignity of the court. It should have also featured a statutory warning, which it did not.”

The case has been registered against the show’s anchor Kapil Sharma and Sony TV Director MP Singh under the IT Act and Excise Act, according to Dhakad. The case will be reportedly heard on October 1, 2021. However, Kapil Sharma has not reacted to these allegations as yet.

It was just recently that the Kapil Sharma Show returned with its new season. Kapil was seemingly on a break for months after he was blessed with his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. According to sources, Kapil wanted to spend quality time with his family and not get taxed with work at a time when a new member was added to his family.

However, Kapil and his team are back with a new season, trying to tickle the funny bones of their viewers with their slapstick comedy and on some occasions with ribald humour. Besides Kapil, the show also features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty, Sudesh Lehri in the lead characters, with Archana Puran Singh as the show’s judge.