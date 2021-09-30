On September 30, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi.

Amrinder Singh’s meeting with Ajit Doval is significant given the fact that just a few days ago, he had termed Navjot Singh Sidhu a national security threat. After resigning from the post of CM, Singh had said that he will fight any move to make Sidhu the Punjab CM, terming him as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country. “We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” he had said talking to media after handing over his resignation to the governor.

Notably, a day earlier, ex-CM Amarinder Singh had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. However, Singh had denied that meeting BJP leaders were on his agenda during the Delhi visit. His meeting with HM Shah led to the rise in speculations that Amarinder Singh is going to join the BJP ahead of assembly polls next year.

After the 45-minute long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh said in a tweet that he had urged the central government to repeal the laws and end the deadlock between farmer unions and the government. He wrote, “Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.”

The former CM of Punjab arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Punjab Congress.

Amarinder Singh’s resignation

On September 18, Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post of the chief minister. He had said that he could not continue with the humiliation he was facing in the party. He had taken the decision after the party had called for a meeting of the Congress legislative party in Punjab without informing the CM, who is also the leader of the legislative party.

The political drama in Punjab started with the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the Punjab Congress in July despite opposition from Amarinder Singh. Interestingly, unhappy with the selection of ministers in the new Charanjit Singh Channi government, Sidhu had resigned from the post of Pradesh Congress chief yesterday, which the party high command has not accepted yet.