Amid the political crisis in Punjab Congress even after the appointment of a new CM, former chief minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder reached the residence of union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. This meeting has led to the rise in speculations that Amarinder Singh is going to join the BJP ahead of assembly polls next year.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Reportedly, Amarinder Singh has said that he has kept all his options, which means he has not ruled out joining BJP. After he was sidelined by the party, it is being speculated that he may join either BJP or AAP, or he may form a new party. But as assembly elections in Punjab are just months away, the possibility of forming a new party is remote.

If Amarinder Singh decides to join the BJP, it will have an impact on the ongoing protests against the farm laws. It is known that he was one of the main architects of the anti-Modi protests in disguise as farmer protests, and if he joins the BJP, this matter will be one of the agendas of discussions with the BJP top leadership.

Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post of chief minister on September 18 saying that he can’t continue with the humiliation he was facing in the party. He had taken the decision after the party had called for a meeting of the Congress legislative party in Punjab without informing the CM, who is also the leader of the legislative party.

Earlier, the party had snubbed him by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of Punjab Congress in July despite opposition from Amarinder Singh. However, unhappy with the selection of ministers in the new Charanjit Singh Channi government, Sidhu had resigned from the post of Pradesh Congress chief yesterday, which the party high command has not accepted yet.