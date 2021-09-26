On Saturday (September 25), the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who has been absconding for the past 19 years. Identified as one Dulla aka Jameel, he was successful in evading arrest for nearly two decades.

As per reports, Jameel was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police from Kundwar Chatroo in Kishtwar. The accused is the son of one Ghulam Bakarwal and hails from Arnas in Reasi district. While speaking about the matter, a police official stated, “On specific information received through reliable sources, a special police raid was constituted. A team led by Chatroo SHO, inspector Sandeep Parihar, arrested the absconder.”

A case has now been registered at the Chatroo police station under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 435 (mischief) and Arms Act Sections 7/27. Jameel was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and was wanted in a terror case in 2002. There has been a massive crackdown on terrorists in the past 11 days, with the police arresting a total of 3 such absconders. This included Nazir Ahmad and Naeem Ahmed, nabbed after 12 and 13 years respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested several terrorists in the past few weeks who were absconding for several years. On September 17, Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested another former terrorist named Abdul Gani from Marwah in Kishtwar. Gani too had been evading arrest for the past 20 years. Similarly, on September 15, another former terrorist Nazir Ahmad was arrested after a long search of 12 years. Earlier on July 6, Kishtwar Police had arrested Naeem Ahmed, a resident of Kishtwar’s Tattani, who was wanted in a case filed 13 years ago.

Six government employees with terror links suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir headed by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had dismissed six employees of the state government for maintaining links with terrorist organizations as well as working as overground workers of terror outfits. The six dismissed personnel included two constables of the Jammu & Kashmir police.

They were identified as Hamid Wani, a teacher from Anantnag, Zafar Hussain Bhat, a constable of Jammu & Kashmir police from Kishtwar, Mohammad Rafi from Kishtwar posted at Road and building department as a junior engineer, Liyakat Ali Kakru a teacher from Baramula, Tarique Mohammad Kohali of Poonch district posted as a ranger in the forest department and Saukat Ahmed Khan, a police constable from Badgam.