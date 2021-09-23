On September 22, Aditya Dicky Singh, a homestay owner, accused YouTubers Dhiraj Singh and journalist Sahar Zaman of not paying bills for their stay at Alsisar Nahargarh, Ranthambore.

Sharing on Twitter, Singh stated that, Dhiraj and Sahar went to Ranthambore for a vacation. They contacted Singh, who is in the process of building an expensive Homestay, “The Ranthambhore Bagh”, in village Khilchipur, Ranthambore. They asked him if they could stay at his place.

Aditya shared further that as the place was not ready yet, he arranged for their stay at Alsisar Nahargarh close to his place. He also got them a 50% discount for their stay. Singh alleged that the night they arrived, he went to meet them and had a drink, for which he paid himself. For the next three nights, the couple visited Singh’s place for dinner.

On the third day, they did an interview of Singh and took some footage that he had shot at Ranthambore National Park. He said, “basically made a video on me using my footage.”

Singh further said that on the night before the checkout, the Youtubers contacted him again and requested if he could get them a better discount. Singh obliged and said it was possible. They all agreed that they would send the final amount to Nahargarh’s account once Singh inform them about it after negotiation.

Things went on the wrong track when Singh asked them to pay. He alleged that Dhiraj sent him a message that as they charge Rs. 30,000 to Rs.50,000 for posting videos on Hunar TV’s YouTube channel, the couple do not owe anything to Singh. Singh said, “Their channel has 900 subscribers – so much for traction.”

He added that the Manager of Nahargarh told him over the call that a legal team from the Times Of India group had called him and informed him about the legal action they were planning to take for allegedly threatening the reporter Sahar Zaman. While laughing over the notice, Singh said, “Pay you bills cheapskates. Asking you to pay up for your vacation is ‘threatening’.”

On September 23, Singh published a follow-up tweet in which he added a screenshot sent by Hunar TV informing him that they had sent him a legal notice as well. He said, “Just got a notice from their lawyer. What say shall we take this to the court.”

Hunar TV, Dhiraj Singh and Sahar Zaman have not issued any statement yet.