A case of Grooming Jihad has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. On September 17, a man identified as Ishaque Ali was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police under Anti-Conversion Law, Sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST act for allegedly impersonating, stalking and threatening a minor schoolgirl for months.

As per reports, the victim is a 14-year-old female student from a government school. Ishaque Ali had hidden his identity and introduced himself as Raj to befriend the girl. Later, when she came to know his real identity, she blocked his number and refused to talk to him. However, he did not back off and kept trying to contact the girl. He also threatened her to ruin her life and kill her family.

On Friday, he followed the victim and forcefully entered her house. He tried to sexually assault her, after which she started screaming. The victim’s family members and neighbours rushed to her rescue and captured Ishaque. The Police were called, and a complaint was filed at the police station, and the accused was arrested on Friday. He is currently lodged in jail.

OpIndia reached out to Mahoba Police Station to learn about the case. SSI Anand Kumar told us that Ishaque hid his identity to befriend the victim and introduced himself as Raj. He used to follow her from coaching class and persuade her to give her number a month ago. Around 15 days ago, the girl came to know about his real identity, after which she blocked her number. After that, he threatened to kidnap her and kill her family.

On Friday, he followed her and tried to assault her, after which she started screaming. The family members and neighbours rushed to her rescue and apprehended the culprit. Police said that a case has been filed against him, and he is currently lodged in jail. Further investigation is underway.

When Hindu groups learned about the incident, members of Bajrang Dal and VHP reached the Police station to support the family. They have urged the Police to take strict action against the culprit.

Members of Bajrang Dal and VHP at Police Station. Source: NewsTrack

Balram Singh, Inspector Kotwali, said, “We have arrested the accused and sent him to jail after registering a case under the anti-conversion law, besides relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.”

Superintendent of Police RK Gautam said that a case had been filed on the complaint of the victim’s father. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is underway.