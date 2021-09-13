Mumbai: Iqbal Abbas Shaikh kills 61-year old mother-in-law Shamal Shyam Shigam, inserted a bamboo in her private part

The Vile Parle Police has added Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal code against 42-year-old Iqbal Abbas Shaikh in the case registered against him for killing his 61-year-old mother-in-law Shamal Shyam Shigam.

Shaikh, who has a total of 28 cases registered against him across Mumbai, came out of jail on September 2 after completing three years of imprisonment. He allegedly went to his mother-in-law’s home to meet his wife. He was informed that his wife had gotten married and was pregnant.

Shamal had refused to reveal her daughter’s whereabouts

Reports suggest that Shaikh had asked his wife to leave her second husband. When he revisited his mother-in-law’s home, his wife had left. When Shamal refused to tell him the whereabouts of her daughter, Shaikh attacked her with a shovel and knife. He assaulted her, inserted bamboo in her private parts and killed her by stabbing her multiple times. Later, Shamal’s blood-stained body was found near Pitlewadi.

Shamal’s internal organ was pulled out during the assault

A police officer was quoted by Indian Express saying, “After assaulting her on the head with tiles and stabbing her with a knife, the accused inserted a bamboo in her private part and pulled out an internal organ. We added Section 377 of the IPC six days ago.” The incident took place at around 11:30 PM.

When Police went through the CCTV footage of the area, it was found that Shaikh had come to meet her. During the investigation, Police found that he was around the spot when the murder took place. Police interrogated his friends to find his location, which turned out to be Pune. Shaikh was later arrested from Pune, and he admitted to the crime during cross-examination.

According to Mid-Day’s report, Shigam’s daughter and Shaikh got married in 2011 and had two children. Shaikh has cases registered against him in different Police Stations across Mumbai and was sentenced in eight cases. On September 1, he was released from Yerawada Jail, Pune, after which he went to meet his wife, and the whole incident took place.

DCP Manjunath Singe said that before killing his mother-in-law, Shaikh also went to Satkar Bar and Restaurant, where he threatened to kill the manager and owner. He extorted Rs.3000 and two bottles of liquor from them. A case of extortion has also been added to the case.

Shaikh is under Police custody till September 14.