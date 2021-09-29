A random morphed meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the front page of an American daily has been doing the rounds on social media since his return from the White House.

The satirical image with glaring errors depicted PM Modi on the front page of the New York Times with the headline “Last, Best Hope of Earth” and “World’s most loved and most powerful leader is here to bless us,” as the sub-headline.

The New York Times has now fact-checked the image and distanced themselves from even a meme praising the Indian Prime Minister. “This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi,” they said in a Tweet.

This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021

“Resharing or circulating photoshopped images online only adds to misinformation and uncertainty, at a time when truthful, trusted journalism is needed the most,” read their clarification further.

The publication also shared a link where one can access articles done by them on PM Modi. As usual, most of them were articles painting a grim, morbid picture of India. A quick glance at the linked page and one can understand why the publication was quick to fact-check a random meme calling PM Modi ‘Best Hope of Earth.’

Ironically, the meme was not even seen by many on social media till some so-called ‘fact-checkers’ started fact-checking’ it.

New York Times factual reporting on PM Modi

Congress picks up random meme to accuse BJP supporters

On the other hand, the social media warriors of Congress had accused the Bhartiya Janta Party supporters of circulating the ‘fake image’ to flatter the leader. However, it is imperative to note that the image was widely circulated by Congress supporters themselves.

@nytimes



Hey @nytimes Thanks for printing article on World’s most Feku Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi The Pride of Bhakts. pic.twitter.com/xRnTdCqv3x — Manoj Kamal Maroti Maske (@007_mmaske) September 26, 2021

“To avoid public outrage, Modi’s government and his party, BJP, social media cells created a fake news of the US leading US newspaper, New York Times, showed Modi on its cover page,” @nytimes @RanaAyyub https://t.co/BX4bmWjkv9 — Shayan Shah (@Shayansha_) September 28, 2021

They are now rejoicing at the clarification issued by the New York Times calling it BJP IT Cell’s defeat. “This must hurt! BJP IT cell spread fake news. NYT not only denies it, it provides a link to all of their recent news items on Modi, most of which aren’t flattering! The saying in Hindi – Aa Bail Mujhe Maar!” Tweeted a social media user.

This must hurt! BJP IT cell spread fake news. NYT not only denies it , it provides a link to all of their recent news items on Modi , most of which aren’t flattering ! 😂



The saying in Hindi – Aa Bail Mujhe Maar! https://t.co/8pO0zFNQ7F — Sir काज़म (@SirKazamJeevi) September 29, 2021

Low IQ Congress supporters do not seem to fathom why the BJP IT cell would create a meme that was mocking PM Modi.

Before the American daily, the meme was ‘fact-checked’ by the likes of Scroll, Quint and Boom Live in India.

It is notable here a look at the meme is enough to tell it has been morphed and is a satirical take on the PM. Among the barrage of morphed images and memes that flood social media every day, why the so-called ‘fact checkers’ tried to dismiss a meme that was so obviously morphed is for anyone to guess.