Casting director from South asked her to ‘compromise’ reveals actress Sneha Jain aka Gehna from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Television actress Sneha Jain who is playing the role of Gehna in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya second season has revealed that a casting director from South subjected her to casting couch.

In an interview with ETimes TV, she said that early in her struggling days she once received a call from a casting director from the South Indian film industry about college going kids. Without naming him, she said that the film will be about three couples in equally important role.

After she sent him her pictures and profile, he asked her to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and producer of the film. While she agreed to travel, she asked for details of the director and producer of the film along with storyline and banner. She also informed that she will travel with her mother. However, the casting director then put up condition that she would have to ‘compromise’ with the film director. “I was shocked,” she said.

Jain further informed that she was informed that when she would reach the hotel, she would get to know of the details about the film and such ‘compromise’ is a very normal thing. She was also asked to spend entire day with the director and do whatever he asks her to do. Regarding payment for film also she was informed that she would be given half the amount there and remaining after the film was complete.

Jain, however, rejected the offer. A few days later, the casting director again called her and told her that the offer still stands. “I yelled at him and asked him to stop calling me as I don’t want to be a part of such a project,” she said.