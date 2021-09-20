After spending over 60 days in jail, Raj Kundra has been awarded bail in the pornography case. He is the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The Magistrate court in Mumbai has granted bail to the businessman on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Along with Raj Kundra, co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by a court.

Raj Kundra, a British citizen, was arrested in July for allegedly creating pornographic content and distributing it via paid apps.

Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/jtEB9Ixd5C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Mumbai Police has opposed Raj Kundra’s bail plea

The Mumbai Police had opposed his bail application on August 10, claiming that he is a flight risk who may flee the country to avoid punishment. The Mumbai Police Department stated that Raj Kundra’s offences are serious and that the inquiry is still ongoing to determine all of the apps where the films were uploaded. The police also warned the court that if the accused is released on bond, he may conduct similar crimes by uploading obscene videos. Giving him bail would send a wrong message to the public and have a negative impact on the culture, Mumbai police had argued.

Police had added that the possibility that Kundra may try to destroy evidence while being out on bail could not be ignored.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. As per reports, he had appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for questioning, after which he was placed under arrest.

Raj Kundra and his associate have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.