The Punjab Congress circus is getting more entertaining by the minute. Now, according to the latest information, the Congress Party’s top brass has refused to accept the resignation of state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu. News agency ANI has quoted Congress sources as revealing that the top leadership has asked state leaders to resolve the matter at their own level first.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had resigned from the post of PPCC chief. In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu had stated that he is stepping down as the state president.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”, wrote Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Reacting to Sidhu’s unanticipated move. former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had said: “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”

Shortly after the news of Navjot Singh Sidhu quitting as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President surfaced in the media, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh Airport heading back to New Delhi.

Reportedly, the Gandhis who were vacationing in Shimla after the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seemed to have cut short their trip after Sidhu put down his papers.

After Sidhu’s resignation, many of his loyalists too put in their papers.

Yoginder Dhingra and Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary and General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress.Similarly, Razia Sultana, another close aide of Sidhu, too, resigned from the newly formed Cabinet in Punjab. She was included in the Cabinet just two days back.

Only in the month of July did the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi had overthrown Sunil Jakhar to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the new Punjab Congress Chief. The decision had then garnered a wide range of responses with some snubbing Captain Amarinder Singh while others attacking Sidhu for his vendetta politics.