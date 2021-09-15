Tarapur Police have booked a man identified as Munaf Iqbal Vhora for hurting religious sentiments by posting derogatory comments about Hindu Gods on Facebook. As per reports, Iqbal, a residence of Mohammadi Society in Tarapur in Anand district of Gujarat, had published a post with derogatory remarks for Hindu gods on his Facebook profile that had gone viral in Tarapur.

Responding to the social media post, a complaint was filed against him by one Pareshkumar Sureshbhai Parmar from the area. The complaint said that the language used in the Facebook post by Iqbal was obscene for Hindu gods and it has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in the area. The complainant demanded immediate arrest of the accused and appropriate action against him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Iqbal under Sections 295 and 505 (2) of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments. He has been accused of making obscene comments about Hindu gods and goddesses on social media with the intention of hurting the feelings of the Hindu community. It is expected that Munaf Iqbal Vhora will be arrested by the police soon for questioning in the case.