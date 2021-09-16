The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of 868 cases against farmers in the various districts of the state. The cases were filed for burning stubble against a government order.

As per an India TV report, the government is also mulling over scrapping the fine the government imposes for violating the stubble burning guidelines.

The cases were registered under the Indian Penal Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) and 291 (Repeats or continues a public nuisance).

Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar Awasthi in the order said, “The farmers play an important role in the development of our economy. Hence, the government has decided to withdraw 868 cases registered against farmers under various sections of the IPC.”

A state spokesperson had informed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his interaction with the farmers recently had proposed to withdraw the cases against the farmers and ending the fine too after a few farmer organizations had raised concerns about the same.

During his interaction, the CM also reiterated the various schemes being run by the Centre for the farmers including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Jan Dhan Yojna, soil health card and Direct Bank Transfer connecting farmers with the banking sector.

Farmers outreach program

The BJP is also planning to hold parallel farmers’ meet in Lucknow on September 19 to meet around 20,000 farmers. The objective of this meeting is to connect with those whom the party describes as “real farmers”.

BJP farmer wing chief in UP Kameshwar Singh said, “Fifty farmers would come from each of the 403 assembly constituencies of UP to thank the chief minister for various pro-farmer measures.”

This is a part of the farmers’ outreach program launched by the BJP to counter the impact of the ongoing protests. As a part of its outreach program, the leaders from the BJP will also visit 104 constituencies of Western UP to interact with the farmers.

A special outreach segment ‘Kisan Samvad’ for the sugarcane belts was also organized.