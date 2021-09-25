Video of Bhim Army’s woman state president Seema Singh threatening to bomb Yogi Adityanath goes viral, police files a case: Details

Social media platforms were recently awash with a video of Bhim Army’s UP woman state president Seema Singh, who is seen hurling invectives at chief minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening to blow him up with a bomb. In the video, the woman was also seen threatening to string up SP and DSP of UP Police at the crossroad. The video has since then gone viral on various social media platforms and has evoked sharp responses from people, who demanded strict action against the Bhim Army functionary.

Soon after the video was widely shared on the internet, Bareilly police took cognisance of the viral clip and initiated action against Seema Singh. A case has been filed against her at Sirauli police station and an investigation has been initiated. Inspector KK Verma says that a case was registered against Seema Singh on the night of 20 September and a probe is underway.

In the video, Seema can be heard repeatedly referring to a person named Bunty, whose release she had sought from the police on several occasions. She says she was compelled to make this video because the police have refused to heed her. As per a report published in Dainik Jagran, a minor scuffle between the children of Bunty and Mahesh living in Sirauli town escalated into a full-blown fight between the two families. When the police came to know about the clashes, they challaned the people of both sides for breaching the peace. According to the police, on the same day, a woman named Seema Singh, who claimed to be a woman state president of Bhim Army, had recommended Bunty to be released over the phone.

However, the police paid no heed to Seema’s phone call and did not release Bunty. After the incident, Seema created a video venting her spleen against the UP Police and threatening Yogi Adityanath with dire consequences.

“…the police have directly arrested Bunty. How long will we bear all this? We are not going to tolerate police high-handedness. What is this happening in UP? No complaint, no action against Manuvadis. On the contrary, the police acted against Bunty. How long will this dictatorship last? Others might suck it up, but I won’t. I am not going to tolerate this. I will break all the stars on the shoulders of SP, DSP and hang them in the middle of a road, and Yogi Adityanath Baba, I am not Seema Singh if I don’t blow up a bomb in your lungi. I am the woman state president of Bhim Army. Take note of my face or stop atrocities on Dalits. Yogi Adityanath, I will remove all your Thakurgiri. This is a dictatorship. Note this face. In the future, you should pay attention to who I am,” she said.

Seema says, “Within 6 months If I don’t get you killed and buried, my name is not Seema Singh. I will avenge everything you have done to us. Neither can you act against the killers, nor against the rapists, all you could do is use your power against a woman. All your Thakurgiri will end once you come in front of me. My name is Seema Singh. I belong to a lion’s family, not from a vulture family. I am not like you, who kills others by taking the help of women. If you are a human, behave like one. We are Bhim soldiers. We know how to talk with respect and make others do the same. We are lions. You can try intimidating us but we won’t be frightened.”