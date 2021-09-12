Sunday, September 12, 2021
‘Before 2017, those who say Abba jaan used to usurp the rations meant for the poor’: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that earlier, Indian politics was mired in the cesspit of casteism and dynasty politics but Narendra Modi has altered the direction of politics to focus on the poor and development.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
Yogi Adityanath in an address at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh took a jibe at opposition parties for engaging in appeasement politics in the state. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that during previous governments, the ration used to be usurped by those who say ‘Abba jaan’.

Yogi Adityanath said that earlier, Indian politics was mired in the cesspit of casteism and dynasty politics but Narendra Modi has altered the direction of politics to focus on the poor and development. He said, “When appeasement politics was prevalent, development was absent. There were riots, there was corruption, there was anarchy, there was terrorism, there were atrocities, there was injustice but today, there is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and with that, there is Sabka Vishwas.”

He then proceeded to ask the gathering whether they received rations before 2017. When the crowd answered no, he said, “…because then, those who say ‘abba jaan’ used to usurp the rations. Then Kushinagar’s ration used to go to Nepal, Bangladesh but today, if someone tries to usurp the ration of the poor, he will not be able to do so but will surely land in jail.”

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath also slammed the Samajwadi Party for harbouring a Talibani mindset. Yogi Adityanath said, “People of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban casteist-dynastic mentality that shoots at Ram Bhakts.” “Remember, wherever a scorpion is, it will bite,” he added.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

