On Monday (October 4), a contingent of police officials and Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed outside the residence of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. The development came ahead of Yadav’s proposed visit to the violent-hit district of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Yadav, who had earlier sought the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over the death of 8 people in Lakhimpur Kheri, reportedly wanted to meet the family members of the victims. In a bid to avert a law and order situation, the police officials restrained Yadav from travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri. A video of Akhilesh Yadav, being surrounded by cops on all sides, was shared on Twitter by journalist Prashant Kumar.

WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav being taken in police custody from outside his residence.

The Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government has restricted the movement of political leaders, with the exception of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, to the Lakhimpur Kheri district. Moreover, the internet services in the area were suspended to pacify the situation. After the Rapid Action Force and police officials prevented Akhilesh Yadav from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, Samajwadi party supporters torched a police jeep that was parked outside the police station.

अखिलेश के घर के बाहर गाड़ी के आग लगाई , पुलिस की गाड़ी में आग लगााई गई

While speaking about the matter, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria alleged, “Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the dictatorship of BJP. It seems as if the British are still ruling now. Samajwadi Party chief wants to go to Lakhimpur but has been placed under house arrest. They kill and crush someone and if someone raises their voice democratically, he is put under house arrest.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrested formally while protesting in support of farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri

Farmer protestors attacked BJP workers, 8 killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations. CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.