Saturday, October 30, 2021
Band Baaja without Baarat: 10 mobile phones stolen outside Arthur Road jail as SRK fans celebrate bail for Aryan Khan

There was chaos outside Arthur Road jail ahead of Aryan's release. There were massive crowds waiting for him to come out after spending weeks in prison.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: FPJ
As many as 10 mobile phones have been stolen near the Arthur Road jail since yesterday as Shah Rukh Khan fans waited with baited breath for the release of Aryan Khan on bail.

There was chaos outside Arthur Road jail ahead of Aryan’s release. There were massive crowds waiting for him to come out after spending weeks in prison. While reports claimed that 10 mobile phones were lost in the crowd, senior Police inspector Pratap Bhosle denied receiving complaints related to mobile thefts or phones going missing.

Meanwhile, fans also gathered outside SRK’s residence ‘Mannat’ with banners that read “Welcome Home Aryan Khan” and “Stay Strong Prince Aryan”.

Aryan was released on bail on Saturday. The Bombay High Court had imposed 14 conditions on his bail. The court specified that even if one condition is violated, NCB would be entitled to apply to the special court for cancellation of bail.

 

