As many as 10 mobile phones have been stolen near the Arthur Road jail since yesterday as Shah Rukh Khan fans waited with baited breath for the release of Aryan Khan on bail.

#AryanKhan will be released anytime now. Several onlookers have gathered.



Nearly 10 phones were stolen from this location yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OLj4wtCFt2 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 30, 2021

There was chaos outside Arthur Road jail ahead of Aryan’s release. There were massive crowds waiting for him to come out after spending weeks in prison. While reports claimed that 10 mobile phones were lost in the crowd, senior Police inspector Pratap Bhosle denied receiving complaints related to mobile thefts or phones going missing.

Meanwhile, fans also gathered outside SRK’s residence ‘Mannat’ with banners that read “Welcome Home Aryan Khan” and “Stay Strong Prince Aryan”.

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster.



Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Aryan was released on bail on Saturday. The Bombay High Court had imposed 14 conditions on his bail. The court specified that even if one condition is violated, NCB would be entitled to apply to the special court for cancellation of bail.