A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Mid-day reported in detail about the extensive planning undertaken by the central agency to bust the rave party at Cordelia Cruises off the Mumbai coast.

As per the Mid-day, NCB had deployed 25 officers to carry out the high-profile task. About 6 of them had boarded the cruise ship, dressed in party wear. They sprung into action after the accused began consuming illicit drugs mid-sea. The agency had earlier received a tip-off about a group of rich kids who were seeking to take drugs onboard the cruise ship.

At that time, NCB had no idea about the identity of the accused. During the raid, Midday reported that Aryan Khan looked visibly nervous, which added to the suspicion ok the NCB officials.

An official informed anonymously, “Till this time we had no clue about who these kids were. It was decided that NCB officers would pose as partygoers as it was the only way to catch the users red-handed. In many drug busts, culprits are often alerted even before the raiding party reaches them. The drugs are disposed of and it gets very tough in the court to substantiate the case.”

Mid-day reported that the NCB purchased 6 tickets for its officers at a price of ₹80,000 per ticket on three different slots to avoid raising suspicion. It had sent 6 officers on board the vessel while 6 boats were also kept on standby. The Narcotics Control Bureau also sought help from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in anticipation of the situation.

CISF agreed to give free pass to VIP guests only after mandatory checking

As per the plan, the NCB officers boarded the cruise ship through the Green Gate in South Mumbai. The backup team waited on the shore in anticipation of the situation. Soon after, the undercover officials began studying the body language of the guests at the entrance. According to an NCB officer, the central agency kept a close watch on the invitees.

He recounted, “We studied their body language at the entrance to ascertain if they are the ones we were looking for.” The CISF staff was asked to allow free passage to VIP guests to help them avoid the long queue. However, CISF agreed to it only after proposing that all VIP guests would be subjected to security checks. At that time, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant took entry through the VIP queue.

Aryan Khan became nervous, alerted NCB officials through his behaviour

The NCB officer informed that the CISF checked their I-cards and began scanning their belongings including the shoes of Arbaaz Merchant. This made Aryan Khan nervous and his anxiousness caught the eye of the NCB officials. “Soon Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant came inside as VIP guests, their I-cards were checked. As their belongings were being scanned including Arbaaz’s shoes, Aryan got nervous and it alerted the NCB officers. “They smelled a rat and thoroughly checked the shoes and found drugs in them. Arbaaz and Aryan were then detained for questioning,” the officer informed.

NCB seized cocaine, charas, MDMA

On being told by Aryan and Arbaaz that they were a part of an 8-member group, the NCB sprung into action and began searching the rest of the individuals who had already boarded the cruise. Soon after, they were detained and taken to custody.

One NCB official said, “When the NCB started the raid inside the cruise, some people who were at the entry point went back from there itself. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was around the Green Gate during that time. As soon as the drugs were recovered we informed him and he entered the cruise.”

As per reports, Aryan Khan’s arrest memo says he has been booked in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs1.33 lakhs in cash.

Whatsapp conversation between Aryan Khan and 2 other accused revealed intriguing details

On Monday (October 4), the NCB told the Court that WhatsApp chats between the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and 2 other accused have revealed ‘shocking and incriminating’ material about international drug trafficking. The Central agency informed that Khan discussed payment modes for purchasing drugs while using several code names.

The Court held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. “Investigation is of prime importance and presence of the accused is needed for detailed investigation. It is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” it said.

Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. He was represented in the Court by Satish Maneshinde, who claimed that no substance was recovered from him.

Maneshinde also said that if Aryan was permitted to be released on bail, then he will make himself available to assist in the investigation. The NCB was represented in the Mumbai city court by ASG Anil Singh. Singh said that Aryan had gone to the cruise ship by invitation and there are chats between him and others involving drugs. Therefore, there must be an investigation.