Monday, October 11, 2021
Asaduddin Owaisi is my friend ‘Nakul’ from a past life: What Madhya Pradesh sub-engineer wrote in his leave application to superior

Yadav said, "I dreamt that Asaduddin Owaisi was my childhood friend 'Nakul' and Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni Mama' in my past life. Hence, I want to do Bhagavad Gita paath on Sundays to know more about my life,"

Sub-engineer Rajkumar Yadav of Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, wrote a leave application to his superior claiming that he gained ‘recollection’ of his past life and wanted to read Bhagavad Gita to know more about his life and also beg alms on Sunday.

Rajkumar Yadav also wrote in his letter that Asaduddin Owaisi was his childhood friend ‘Nakul’ and Mohan Bhagwat was ‘Shakuni Mama’ in his past life.

The letter which was addressed to the Head Executive Officer of the District Panchayat of Susner said, ‘It is my humble request that applicant Rajkumar Singh Yadav who is posted in District Panchayat Susner as a sub-engineer would be unable to attend any work of the Panchayat during Sundays. This is because just a few days back I got the impression that the spirit is immortal. I also got the recollection of my past life.’

Yadav then went on and added that Asaduddin Owaisi was his childhood friend ‘Nakul’ & Mohan Bhagwat was ‘Shakuni Mama’ in my past life.

 

