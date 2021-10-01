Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Balochistan government orders govt officials to set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ringback tone in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Balochistan government orders govt officials to set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ringback tone in their phones

The secretaries of all departments, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and heads of other departments in Balochistan must have 'Pakistan Zindabad' set as ringback tone

OpIndia Staff
5

On September 29, the Balochistan government in Pakistan issued an order directing the senior officials and heads of various departments to set their mobile phone ringback tone to “Pakistan Zindabad”, according to a Dawn report.

A copy of the order was available on the internet that said the decision was made under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for the setting up of mobile ringback tone of administrative secretaries, additional secretaries and others to “Pakistan Zindabad”. Ringback tone or caller tune refers to the sound that telephone callers hear when the phone they are calling is ringing. Telecom operators allow customers to set custom tones to replace the default tone.

The order stated, “The Government of Balochistan, Science and Information Technology Department has conveyed that in pursuance to the decision made in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of worthy Chief Secretary, for setting of mobile Ring-Back Tone “Pakistan Zindabad” by Administrative Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries and head of attached Departments on their cell/contact numbers.”

The order also requested strict compliance from all the concerned officers mentioned. According to reports, the additional secretaries of S&GAD were to ensure their subordinates also apply the same ringback tones on their mobile phone numbers.

The move by the Balochistan government to fix the ringback tones of senior officers triggered some strong reactions on Twitter.

A Human Rights Activist named Abdulla Abbas Baluch quoted Martin Luther King Jr. saying, “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Another user mentioned in her tweet that “Patriotism and religion is the last refuge of scoundrels.”

A user named Raja Ali Saleem questioned the motive behind the order and asked if the order would increase love for Pakistan or reveal traitors.

Saleem also claimed that the order would only antagonize the Balochs.

The order comes after a statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah exploded in a blast in the port city of Gwadar last Sunday. According to reports, the statue, which was installed in June earlier this year at Marine Drive was blown up by placing an explosive device beneath it. The Baloch Liberation Front had reportedly claimed that they were behind the explosion.

Balochistan’s former home minister and current Senator Sarfraz Bugti had said, “The demolition of Quaid-e-Azam’s statue in #Gwadar is an attack on Ideology of Pakistan. I request authorities to punish the perpetrators in the same way as we did with those behind the attack on Quaid-e-Azam residency in Ziarat.” 

But on the other hand, Baloch people celebrated on social media and stated that they do not identify Jinnah as their leader.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
580,110FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com