Balochistan: How Pakistani forces killed two little children in Hoshab, tried silencing protesting parents as the world watches on

In the early morning of October 10th 2021, frontier corps (FC) Balochistan, killed two Baloch minors and injured another by firing mortar shots in the Hoshab area of Turbat Balochistan. Two of the killed children were identified as Allah Baksh, his sister Sharatoon (Malee) aged 5 and 7 years old and wounded one identified as Muskan. All three kids were playing in the back of their home when FC personnel fired mortar shots, as a result of which two of the three victims were killed and one suffered serious injuries.

The incident shocked Balochistan; Baloch social media activists, Political parties, Student organizations, Human rights groups called the incident inhuman and barbaric and an example of extreme aggression and hatred against Baloch nation.

The family of the slain children protested along with the dead bodies on the Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat against the Pakistani security forces who fired the lethal mortar shot that resulted in the death of the two children.

According to the family members, the authorities have tried to whitewash the crime of the security forces by saying that the children did not die as a result of the mortar shot, but they have mistaken a hand grenade as a toy and they were killed because of a grenade blast. In a viral video the Deputy Commissioner Kech, Hussain Jan can also be seen saying that FC is not involved in the killings. DC Hussain Jan also faced criticism for telling an elderly woman to remain silent because the men are talking during the sit-in.

The victim’s family have denied the claims of the local administration and said that they will continue their protest and will not bury their children until justice is served.

After two days of protest in Turbat, the family decided to march towards Quetta, Balochistan with the bodies of their children. After the announcement of taking the dead bodies towards Quetta. The same forces involved in the murder of the kids have tried to put pressure on the family to somehow stop them from reaching the capital of Balochistan. But the resolute Baloch mothers and elders have not only resisted the powerful forces but have also reached the capital of Balochistan and began recording their protest outside of the Governor house.

The family and the bodies were received by the locals of the Quetta and the Sit-in protest for justice is continuous in the capital, but it seems the provisional government has more serious concern then listening to the people of Balochistan.

The chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal and his party are busy fighting for the chief ministry. Pakistani mainstream media, Politicians, rights groups and so-called activists have shown zero interest in this aggression.

The people of Balochistan have been raising their voices against such brutalities and oppression. They have been telling the local and international human rights organizations, the civilised world and the neighbouring countries about the sufferings of Balochistan. But it seems like the whole world has turned a blind eye over the issue of Balochistan. Because of the criminal silence of the world, Pakistani forces are now even targeting Baloch women and children on a daily basis.

The Hoshab incident is not an isolated incident, Balochistan faces similar forms of aggression on a daily basis for example; In the last week of September, Pakistani forces killed an elderly Baloch woman, Taj bibi, in Aabsar, Turbat. Another minor was killed by the Police in Buleda on the 1st of October, during a raid in a house.

All these crimes against Baloch people go unheard and unnoticed because the civilized world chooses not to speak against the fascist regime of Pakistan. The people of Balochistan are as human as anyone else in the world. And it is the responsibility of the civilized world to help the Baloch people to get rid of these brutalities if they want a peaceful and stable region and a world free from religious terrorism.