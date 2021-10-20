Bangladesh ISKCON Twitter account removed days after attacks on Hindus

The Twitter account of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bangladesh Chapter, has been removed from Twitter days after series of attacks on Hindus. If someone tries to visit the handle, it shows that the account does not exist.

Screenshot of deactivated/deleted ISKCON Bangladesh Twitter Account. Source: Twitter

ISKCON, from its official Twitter handle, questioned Twitter the reason behind the removal. They said, “We call on Twitter to clarify the reason on why @IskconBDH and @unitycouncilBD are currently unavailable: Yudhistir Govinda Das, ISKCON Communications.”

We call on Twitter to clarify the reason on why @IskconBDH and @unitycouncilBD are currently unavailable: Yudhistir Govinda Das, ISKCON Communications — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 19, 2021

Yudhistir Govinda Das, Director of Communications for ISKCON in India, raised doubts if the removal of the account was because of the pressure from the Bangladesh government or Twitter’s headquarters. He said, “Twitter needs to explain why have they shut down @IskconBDH and @unitycouncilBD amidst the brutal attacks. Is this pressure from the #Bangladesh government or @Twitter? Why are Hindu voices are being silenced in the midst of an emergency.”

ISKCON Communication Director questioned Twitter and raise doubts if the account was deactivated under pressure of Bangladesh govt. Source: Twitter

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

A series of attacks on the Hindu minority took place in the neighbouring country Bangladesh between October 12 and October 17. It was reported that the series of attacks took place after alleged disrespect of the Quran at a Puja Pandal. Notably, the Hindu community has pointed towards a conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh. In the wee hours of Wednesday (October 13), radical Islamists reportedly entered the Nanuar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in Cumilla district. They placed a copy of the Quran on the feet of the idol of Bhagwan Hanuman. According to Shibu Prasad Dutta, the general secretary of Cumilla Mahanagar Puja Udjapon Committee, someone carried out the mischief in the morning when the guard was asleep.

As per reports, houses and temples were burnt down. ISKCON was one of the Hindu organizations that faced the attacks by Islamic radicals in Bangladesh. The attack happened on Friday, October 15. A frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the ISKCON temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. Disturbing videos of mob attacking the temple surfaced on social media networks. Reports suggest that 400-500 strong mob of radical Islamists were seen desecrating the temple.