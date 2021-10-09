Saturday, October 9, 2021
Updated:

Cruise ship drugs case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri’s Mumbai home, office raided by NCB

A Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Khan was arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team raided a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Imtiaz Khatri's office, home raided by NCB officials(Image Credits: Zee News)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials are raiding the residence and office of film producer Imtiaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, is one of the accused.

Khatri’s came under the scanner after his name cropped up during the interrogation of one Achit Kumar, who was arrested earlier this week after a small quantity of “hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis” was seized from his possession.

The tally of the total number of persons arrested in the case now stands at 18.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Khan was arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team raided a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The lawyer for Arbaaz Merchant has said that he will file a fresh bail application before the Session Court. No such confirmation has been made by the counsel for Aryan Khan, Satish Maneshinde. The Mumbai court had on Friday sent Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to judicial custody for 14 days. 

The NCB, on the other hand, said that the agency would take the prosecution of those involved in the cruise ship raid case to a logical conclusion.

Aryan Khan arrested in cruise ship drug case

On Sunday, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and many other people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine MD, charas and MDMA pills were found on Khan and others with him.

Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. 

 

