Haryana Police arrests actress Yuvika Chaudhary under SC/ST act for using casteist slur, released on interim bail: Details

Actress and wife of famous television anchor Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act) by Haryana Police on Monday for using a casteist slur in one of her old social media videos.

Several pictures of the actress clicked outside the police station surfaced online on Monday. Talking about the actress’ arrest, her legal representative, Ashok Bishnoi had informed, “My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now.”

Chaudhary was arrested basis a complaint filed by Dalit activist Rajat Kalsan in the Hansi police station, Haryana under the SC/ST Act. The complainant had alleged that the actor had made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video.

Known for her role in Shahrukh Khan starrer Bollywood movie Om Shanti Om, Chaudhary had shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss season 09. In the month of May this year, the actress had put up a story on her Instagram profile in which she was seen using the word ‘bh**gi.’

After she found herself in hot water for allegedly using a casteist slur, the actress immediately issued an apology. “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning of that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her husband Prince Narula also had released a video apologizing to their fans for the same. The popular TV personality claimed that they were clueless about the meaning of the word used by them in the video accidentally. “We Googled to understand the meaning. We are extremely apologetic for using it,” said Narula in his video.

Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail over casteist remark

The same complainant had also filed a case against ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh for hurling casteist slur against his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram live session in April last year.

Singh was arrested briefly on Monday and released on bail shortly. While speaking with Republic TV DSP of Hansi Police Vinod Sarkar said that the case was registered in February and Singh was asked to join the investigation after the directions of the High Court.

Actress Munmum Dutta apologizes for using casteist slur

Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of ‘Babita Ji in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah’ was also not spared and had to issue an apology for the improper usage of a word (bh*ngi) in one of her videos.

Soon thereafter, social media users had started trending #ArrestMunmunDutta on Twitter and demanded SC/ST Act be slapped against her.

Expressing regret for her inadvertent error, she had tendered her apology to every single person who had been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word.