India Today sues Newslaundry for Rs 2 crore: All you need to know about the allegations made in the lawsuit

The articles which attracted the notice include one where Ayush Tiwari had questioned why other India Today anchors had not been punished in the same manner as Rajdeep Sardesai. According to Tiwari, India Today labeled the article "vicious".

India Today has sued Newslaundry ‘journalists’ over articles published on the website and has sought damages of Rs. 2 crores and permanent injunctions, Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Ayush Tiwari has said.

The other article was on Gaurav Sawant. The anchor had been called a “known culprit in the fake news department”, which his channel has disputed. India Today has requested the Delhi High Court to restrain Newslaundry from writing, tweeting or publishing any defamatory content against the channel and its anchors, Tiwari said.

India Today has also alleged that Newslaundry has committed copyright infringement and made “untrue, unfair, disparaging as well as maliciously defamatory remarks about the channel’s News, Reporting, Management & it’s News Anchors,” according to Boom Live’s Ritika Jain.

According to Jain, CEO Abhinandan Sekhri, directors Prashant Sareen and Roopak Kapoor, executive editors Manisha Pande and Atul Chaurasia, managing editor Raman Kirpal, correspondent Ayush Tiwari and columnist Hridayesh Joshi have been made party to the case. Social media giants Twitter, Facebook and Google have also been made party to the lawsuit.

Gaurav Sawant has not said anything on the matter on his Twitter account so far.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

