Enforcement Department had summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar-linked alleged multi-crore extortion racket. According to reports, the actress missed the ED summons for the fourth time on Monday.

Fernandez was interrogated for around four hours in the month of August, and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jacqueline Fernandez was then again interrogated in September.

ED is investigating whether Fernandez or any other actor was beneficiary in the 200-crore money laundering case. On October 14, the Enforcement Department had also questioned actress-dancer Nora Fatehi in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. Fernandez was scheduled to appear before ED again on October 15. According to reports, the actress missed ED summons on September 25, October 15, 16, and again on 18th.

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Paul, Sukesh’s alleged wife were accused of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife, Aditi Singh. They had allegedly told her that they could get Singh out of jail.

Chandrashekhar is also charged with bribery and an accused in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case of 2017 where he allegedly paid money to obtain the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election in Tamil Nadu. Sukesh is currently held at Rohini Jail, Delhi.