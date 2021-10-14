Sydney: Khalistani elements attack the business of Yogesh Khattar, who had helped nationalist student Vishal Jood

Khalistani elements active in Australia have reportedly attacked the business premises of Yogesh Khattar located in North Mead of Sydney. Yogesh Khattar, president of New South Wales Arya Pritinidhi Sabha became an eyesore for Khalistani elements after he helped and supported Indian student Vishal Jood to fight his legal battle.

Terming Khalistani elements as vicious he said that they are trying to harm him physically adding that this time they tried to trap him the way they did to Vishal Jood.

24 years old Vishal Jood from Haryana was arrested by Australian authorities over charges of attacking Khalistani extremists at Haris Park in Sydney. He was arrested by Australian police on April 16 and was later denied bail. Khalistani elements got him arrested on a false and fabricated charge as he was trying to save the Tricolour.

In the Indian diaspora in Australia, several netizens from India joined the movement to demand the release of Jood. Yogesh Khattar played a key role to ensure legal help to Vishal Jood.

Notably, Khalistani agents carried out this attack against Khattar hours before Vishal Jood is set to be released on October 15. Yogesh Khattar helped Vishal Jood to get a successful plea bargain and he is set to be released from NSW Prison. This apparently made Khalistani elements angry. Yogesh Khattar who spoke to Australia Today confirmed the attack: “I generally work till late at my business but left a little early yesterday. Looks like the attackers didn’t find me so angrily destroyed our vehicles.”

He further told The Australia Today that on the afternoon of October 13th he received a call from NSW Police Multicultural liaison officer about a video floating on a social media platform. “I told her on the phone that I had no idea about any video and have not seen it. This video apparently had an appeal for a ‘Victory rally’ on Vishal Jood’s release. And surprisingly it had my picture and phone number,” he told the newspaper.

Yogesh Khatar said that conspiracies are being hatched to malign the image of Hindu community. He said that he mostly remains aware of the activities of the community. “But if other community leaders and I didn’t know about this video that means someone has purposely made it to malign the Hindu community,” he said. He has categorically told NSW Police’s multicultural community liaison officer that he has no plan to organise a rally to celebrate the release of Vishal Jood. But he requested the officer to look into who else uploaded and circulated the video and the motive behind it. He has filed a Police complaint as his phone number and photo were maliciously used.