A video clip of a wife thrashing her husband and his alleged girlfriend is going viral on social media. The incident is from Bhopal where a woman named Urba Shahi (26) can be seen hitting her husband Talha Shameem and his alleged girlfriend with footwear.

Reportedly, Shahi with her sister reached Souza Fitness Centre where she saw her husband sitting on a bike with another girl whom she alleged is her husband’s girlfriend.

She then created a commotion and accused Shameem of having an affair with the girl. Denying the allegations, Shameem started abusing his wife in public. However, the verbal fight soon turned into a physical assault when Shahi started hitting the other woman with footwear.

Madhya Pradesh: गर्ललफ्रेंड के साथ जिम करते पति को रंगेहाथ पकड़ा, फिर जमकर की धुनाई ; पति-पत्नी का चल रहा तीन तलाक का केस pic.twitter.com/sphcaSlmc9 — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) October 17, 2021

When her husband tried to intervene claiming that the girl was just a ‘friend’, Shahi thrashed him as well. She can be seen pulling his hair out and hitting him with footwear.

One can also hear Shahi say, “Abandoning your kids alone, you are having an affair.” She also says that their triple talaq case is currently active in court.

While the group (Shahi, her sister, Shameem and his alleged girlfriend) was busy fighting amongst each other, some members of the gym captured the scenes on their mobile camera and uploaded on social media.

Both the parties then filed a case at the police after the incident. As per the report, Shahi on October 15 had also filed a case of dowry harassment against Shameem at Shahjahanabad police station.