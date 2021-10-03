Sunday, October 3, 2021
Man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not NCB officer or employee, agency clarifies

The picture showed the man taking a selfie with Aryan Khan who was recently detained and then arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party.

OpIndia Staff
Man in viral pic with Aryan Khan not NCB officer, department clarifies
A picture of a man taking selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media, giving rise to speculations that the man in the picture was a starstruck NCB official. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) clarified that the man in the picture with Aryan Khan was not an officer or employee of NCB.

The picture showed the man taking a selfie with Aryan Khan who was recently detained and then arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party. Since the picture looked like it was taken in the close quarters of an office, it led some people on social media to believe the man was an NCB official who was starstruck by Aryan Khan.

The users reacted to the picture saying “This NCB official seems to be quite happy to take selfie,”, “Why is NCB officer taking selfie with the druggist??” and made other such comments.

Aryan Khan, son of bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after he was detained by the NCB during a raid conducted at a rave party. He was subsequently taken for a medical examination. The NCB has sought police remand as well.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

