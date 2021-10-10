Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the killing of Dalit man who was beaten to death at Prempura in Hanumangarh district of Congress ruled Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati questioned as to why the Congress high command is silent over the lynching of a Dalit man. On October 7, Jagdish Meghwal (29) was lynched allegedly over his relationship with a woman. Culprits also filmed the brutal killing and later dumped him outside his residence. In the video, some people are seen holding him tight and others are hitting him with sticks.

“This is sad and condemnable that a Dalit was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh. But why is the Congress high command silent over it,” she tweeted.

1. राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़ में दलित की पीट-पीट कर की गई हत्या अति-दुःखद व निन्दनीय, लेकिन कांग्रेस हाईकमान चुप क्यों? क्या छत्तीसगढ़ व पंजाब के सीएम वहाँ जाकर पीड़ित परिवार को 50-50 लाख रुपये की मदद देंगे? बीएसपी जवाब चाहती है वरना दलितों के नाम पर घड़ियाली आँसू बहाना बन्द करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2021

The context of her criticism is quite clear given that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party are busy in Uttar Pradesh and trying to gain political mileage out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight died including four farmers during farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri. Two Congress chief ministers, Punjab’s Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel, announced Rs 50 lakh compensation each for the farmers who died. But the Congress high command maintained silence over the killing of a Dalit in Rajasthan.

“Will the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh each to the family of the victim? BSP wants answers or else, stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits,” she said.

Mayawati also condemned the brutal targeted killing of Hindu-Sikh minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. She demanded that the Centre should take some strong steps in this regard.